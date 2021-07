DARIEN — Three high school students were awarded scholarships from The Depot.

Every year, The Depot, Darien’s youth center, awards three college scholarships to Depot graduating senior students. The award ceremony, this year, took place at Darien High School on June 14.

Katie Lehan was awarded the Arrix Family Leadership and Service Award Scholarship for exemplifying leadership and service to the youth center.

Elizabeth Canelli was awarded the Janice Marzano Scholarship for embodying the most positive aspects of the youth center’s Director of Programming Janice Marzano’s personality, spirit, kindness and a true love for the youth center and its core values.

Gavin LeVine was awarded The Bankwell for Good Scholarship for being a key member of a Depot club or organization who consistently exhibited a high level of commitment and service to the youth center.