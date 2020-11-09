Darien’s Depot Youth Center holds first-ever dog show

Lisa Koorbusch of Darien and her dog Winnie make the scene at The Darien Depot's Dog Show on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Lisa Koorbusch of Darien and her dog Winnie make the scene at The Darien Depot's Dog Show on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Photo: Jarret Liotta For Hearst Connecticut Media / Photo: Jarret Liotta For Hearst Connecticut Media / Image 1 of / 14 Caption Close Darien’s Depot Youth Center holds first-ever dog show 1 / 14 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — Lots of prizes and pet pride were at stake Sunday afternoon when The Darien Depot hosted its first-ever dog show.

Twenty local pooches showed off their talent and lovability, competing in several categories in a fundraising event organized by the youth center’s student governing board.

“We aren’t able to do a lot of our other events that give us a lot of money, so this is one of the substitutions,” explained Maya Patrosz, 16, of Darien, noting the generosity of several local sponsors, including Darien’s Joy Food Company.

“I thought it was a really fun idea (and) dogs are always fun,” she said.

Canines competed for agility, speed, beauty and treat eating.

“We thought a dog show would be really cool and appealing to a lot of families in Darien,” said Sophie Curtis, 14, who served as one of the judges.

“I think people like dogs because they’re a great addition to a family,” she said, noting their therapeutic quality.

Pandemic restrictions encouraged the group to keep enrollment to the first 20 dogs, which not only competed but spend the bulk of their time socializing with new dog friends and enjoying a sunny afternoon.

“I just think it’s cool, especially during this time, to run an event like this for the community,” said volunteer Colby Dineen, 16.

“It’s a great way to bring people together and to meet new people—socially distant, of course,” she said.

Other local businesses that contributed to the event included Dog Gone Smart, Fish Bowl Pet Shop, The Pawprint Market, Pet Pantry Warehouse and Pet Valu.