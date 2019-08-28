Darien’s DAR Chapter plans the year’s events

Members of the Executive Board of Darien's Good Wife's River DAR Chapter met recently at the home of newly elected Regent, Nicole Gorman to finalize the event calendar for the 2019-2020 season — Regent, Nicole Gorman; back, left, Honorary Regent and State Treasurer, Katherine Love; Honorary Regent and Registrar, Karen Polett; Treasurer, Courtney Proctor West; Chaplain and Veterans' Chairman, Carol Wilder-Tamme; Honorary Regent and Recording Secretary, Harriette Thorne, front, left, with Vice Regent, Tracy Root.

Darien’s Good Wife’s River Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution will begin the 2019-2020 season with Cocktails by the River for members, prospective members, significant others and husbands on Sunday, Sept. 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. hosted by Chapter Chaplain, Carol Wilder-Tamme and Bill Tamme at their home.

On Sunday, Dec. 8, Winifred and Tom Lom will host Good Wife’s River DAR Chapter’s annual Holiday party at their home. Good citizen chairman, Vigee Droesch will present the Good Citizen Award to a Darien senior. At that time, veterans’ chairman, Carol Wilder-Tamme will collect comfort items for delivery to the veterans at the West Haven Veterans’ Hospital.

Good Wife’s River Chapter participates in Wreaths Across America by soliciting wreath sponsorships for the wreath laying ceremony scheduled for noon on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Darien’s Spring Grove Veterans cemetery. Chapter members are encouraged to attend.

American History Month will be celebrated at a reception at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, (snow date Feb. 10) in the Parlor of the Noroton Presbyterian Church when Essay Contest Chairman, Sandi MacPherson will introduce the DAR Fifth Grade Essay contest winners. They will read their work to DAR members, parents, teachers, school administrators and guests. Members attend a Chapter meeting at 1:15 p.m.

CTDAR Regent, Christy Anderson Hendrie will be the keynote speaker when Darien’s Good Wife’s River DAR Chapter holds their annual meeting and luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 8, at the Darien Historical Society. At that meeting, the Darien DAR Chapter will be celebrating their 60th anniversary as a Chapter.

At noon on Friday, June 12, GWR DAR Chapter Regent, Nicole Gorman and Darien’s 2020 Committee Chairman, Alan Miller will mark the grave of town founder, Thaddeus Bell at Slauson Cemetery on Hanson Road as part of the 200th anniversary celebration of Darien’s incorporation as a town.

The Connecticut State DAR operates the Jonathan Trumbull House (1740) and the Wadsworth Stable in Lebanon and the Oliver Ellsworth Homestead (1780) in Windsor. Good Wife’s River Chapter donates to the National Society DAR Genealogical Library, the NSDAR Museum and the Seimes Technology Center which are open to the public in Washington, D.C.

DAR membership is open to any woman over the age of 18 who can document her direct lineage to a male or female ancestor whose last act was to give civil, patriotic or military service to the cause of American Independence during the Revolutionary War. For information and applications, call the Registrar at 203-656-0857