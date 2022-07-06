Darien’s Caroline DiBiasio gives salutation at New Canaan Country School; ‘We made this place our own’

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
A member of the Class of 2022, ninth-grader Caroline DiBiasio of Darien delivers the Class Salutation at New Canaan Country School's Closing Exercises.
A member of the Class of 2022, ninth-grader Matthew Rivera of Stamford presents the Class Reflection at New Canaan Country School's Closing Exercises.
A member of New Canaan Country School’s Class of 2022, ninth-grader Penelope Arredondo of Norwalk receives the Johansen Award at the Closing Exercises.
The members of New Canaan Country School’s Class of 2022 includes, front row from left: Annie Harrigan, Ellie Rosolen, Eleanor duPont, Lyla Koch, Morgan Powell and Anne Boggess.
Second row from left: Reed Ghriskey, Riley Newport, Caroline DiBiasio, Penelope Arredondo and Christopher Santa.
Third row from left: Jack Nally, Daniel Marin, John Fichthorn, Oliver Golden, Brodie O'Connor and Lane Gallagher.
Fourth row from left; Colin Mackey, Brendan Buda, Alex Thiersaint and Dario Sanon.
Fifth row from left: Matthew Fry, Matthew Rivera and Matthew Schell. Not pictured: Flynn Sellschop.
A member of New Canaan Country School’s Class of 2022, ninth-grader Brendan Buda of Norwalk receives the Gamble Award.
DARIEN — During the recent closing exercises at
New Canaan Country School, graduating ninth-grader Caroline DiBiasio of Darien delivered the class salutation.
In her address at the closing exercises held June 14 on campus, she welcomed the graduates, their families, the faculty and the staff as they gathered on the front lawn of the school’s campus for the outdoor ceremony.