Darien’s Caroline DiBiasio gives salutation at New Canaan Country School; ‘We made this place our own’

DARIEN — During the recent closing exercises at New Canaan Country School, graduating ninth-grader Caroline DiBiasio of Darien delivered the class salutation.

In her address at the closing exercises held June 14 on campus, she welcomed the graduates, their families, the faculty and the staff as they gathered on the front lawn of the school’s campus for the outdoor ceremony.

DiBiasio acknowledged the school’s faculty and staff and sense of community as integral to the students’ success, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. She recounted several of the highlights in the students shared academic journey and explained how they evolved into leaders. “We have made this place our own,” DiBiasio said.

Head of School Aaron Cooper encouraged the members of the Class of 2022 to draw upon the many strengths they have developed during their tenure at the pre-k through Grade 9 school, particularly the skill of leaning in to a challenge.

“Lean into tension even as it might be uncomfortable. Lean into stress even as it does not feel good. Lean into the new ideas you will encounter in your classes, even when they don’t make sense,” he told the students.

“Lean into the perspectives of your new classmates, even if you at first disagree. Lean into sharing your own beliefs, in class and with your peers, even if they are first met with silence. Lean into the losses as much as the wins, taking what you can learn from them. It will serve you well in the next several years and in the next several decades,” he said.

Ninth-grader Matthew Rivera of Stamford presented the Class Reflection. Noting the adversity of the past few years, he credited the school community for teaching about perseverance and inclusivity.

“Living through a pandemic is a once in a lifetime experience and it was far from easy,” Rivera said. “From this experience, we learned the importance of resilience and sticking together. By sticking together and being there for each other, we were able to support one another whenever we needed.”

He went on to note that despite the periods of health-imposed isolation, the class emerged closer than ever.

“After a couple years spent social distancing, this physical closeness engendered an inclusive camaraderie,” Rivera said.

“Everyday at lunch, in an effort to fit everyone in at the table, we moved all the chairs to the left or right to make room for everyone who wanted a seat. No one ever complained about having to make room for someone, we all just did it.”

Class of 2022 graduate Brendan Buda of Norwalk received the Gamble Award, which is presented to the student who exemplifies, to the highest measure, the fruit of the spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.

Penelope Arredondo of Norwalk received the Johansen Award, which is presented to the member of the graduating class who most exemplifies the qualities of care and concern for others, compassion and a sense of community.

The Class of 2022 will attend the following secondary schools: Berkshire School, Brunswick School, Canterbury School, Deerfield Academy, Fairfield College Preparatory School, Greens Farms Academy, Greenwich Academy, Greenwich Country Day School, The Hotchkiss School, King School, New Canaan High School, Northfield Mount Hermon School, the Putney School, Rye Country Day School, St. Luke’s School and Westminster School.

The members of the Class of 2022 include Penelope Arredondo, Anne Boggess, Brendan Buda, Caroline DiBiasio, Eleanor duPont, John Fichthorn, Matthew Fry, Lane Gallagher, Reed Ghriskey, Oliver Golden, Annie Harrigan, Lyla Koch, Colin Mackey, Daniel Marin, Jack Nally, Riley Newport, Brodie O’Connor, Morgan Powell, Matthew Rivera, Ellie Rosolen, Dario Sanon, Christopher Santa, Matthew Schell, Flynn Sellschop and Alex Thiersaint.

New Canaan Country School is a co-ed, independent day school for students in pre-k (ages 3 and 4) through Grade 9. For more information, visit countryschool.net.