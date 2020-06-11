Darien’s Ben Larrabee offers special photo sessions with percentage going to Corbin Cares

During the quarantine Darien's Ben Larrabee donated his time to the Front Steps project. Now that the quarantine is over he is offering a special Larrabee Lite Safe Distance photo session with 10% of the fee going to Corbin Cares.

During the quarantine Darien photographer Ben Larrabee donated his time and talents to photographing for the Front Steps project. Now that the quarantine is over he is offering families a special Larrabee Lite Safe Distance photo session with a percentage of the proceeds going to Corbin Cares.

Corbin Cares works with The Darien Foundation, The Community Fund of Darien, The Darien Lions Club, Food Rescue US and several local restaurants to get healthy, ready-to-eat meals delivered to those in our community who are food insecure and to our hospital & healthcare workers during this battle with Covid-19. More info: https://www.thecorbindistrict.com/corbin-cares/

“When businesses started closing down at the end of March and we pushed back our scheduled photo shoots, Ben had the idea to photograph clients from a safe distance in their quarantine state as a way to stay connected,” said Ben’s wife, Trudie Larrabee.

The Larrabees connected with Katherine Calderwood, who had started #TheFrontStepsProjectDarien, and offered to be another shooter for the project.

They said she “enthusiastically agreed.”

“Together we decided to offer a limited number of sessions with Ben and a minimum donation of $500 to Corbin Cares. In exchange families receive a digital file (or two) after the session. Within 72 hours all ten spots had been reserved,” Trudie said.

The couple did sessions every Tuesday night at a different Darien families’ home.

“Ben is very creative finding alternatives to the wooden Indian pose most families assume upon our arrival. He has them running, moving side to side, hoisting mom to put a flag in the holder. Sometimes we bring our JamBox and play music, as loud as possible, to create a mood,” Trude said.

As Ben encourages families to have masks ready, Trudie said this inspires families offer other props that represent the quarantine and mark this time in their lives.

She said famlies have used gloves, mask, a potted plant b/c the wife started a garden, a laptop for online learning, a chess piece b/c they’ve been playing a lot, an Amazon box and a grocery bag, and even a new robot vacuum cleaner.

“The project has been great fun, it gets us out of the house, we connect with new families and it keeps Ben’s creative juices flowing. The families are so appreciative of the effort, they love the images and we’re supporting a great cause,” Trudie said.

“When they look back on these days they’ll want memories. It’s the perfect time to work with Ben to capture personalities and tell their story,” she said. .

Now that the quarantine is over, the Larrabees are currently offering one-hour Larrabee Lite Safe Distance photo sessions which take place at the client’s home. Safe distance protocols will be practiced by photographing from 10-15’ away.

“To continue in the spirit of supporting the food insecure in our community, we will donate 10% of each session fee to Corbin Cares (or a charity of their choice). As an extra incentive we’re giving clients $200 off the first 16x20 unframed print. The offer is for a limited time only,” Trudie said.

For more information, visit https://www.benlarrabee.com/events/.