Darien’s Ben Carpenter stars at Met Junior Golf Championship

Darien’s Ben Carpenter follows through on a shot during the 102nd Met Junior Golf Championship at Southward Ho Country Club in West Bayshore, N.Y., on July 18, 2019. Darien’s Ben Carpenter follows through on a shot during the 102nd Met Junior Golf Championship at Southward Ho Country Club in West Bayshore, N.Y., on July 18, 2019. Photo: Courtesy Of Metropolitan Golf Association / Metropolitan Golf Association Photo: Courtesy Of Metropolitan Golf Association / Metropolitan Golf Association Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Darien’s Ben Carpenter stars at Met Junior Golf Championship 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Darien’s Ben Carpenter opened the 102nd Met Junior Golf Championship with a red-hot performance in stroke play, and eventually reached the quarterfinal round before being eliminated last week at Southward Ho Country Club in West Bayshore, N.Y.

Carpenter, a rising junior at Brunswick School in Greenwich, earned the No. 1 seed for match play after shooting a 3-under 139 over 36 holes of stroke play on Wednesday, July 17.

He was 2-under with a 69 in round one, scoring six birdies and nine pars. He was 2-under par with a 33 on the front nine and even with a 36 on the back.

In the second round, Carpenter shot 35s on the front and back, with 12 pars and three birdies. The highlight of his round was an eagle 3 on the par-5 second hole.

In the round of 16 on Thursday, Carpenter took on Stephen Sul of Old Bridge, N.J., and won 2-up.

Sul had the early lead and was ahead by two after nine holes, but Carpenter stormed back, winning three straight holes from the 11th through the 13th to go 1-up.

Carpenter had his second eagle of the tournament during that stretch, shooting a 3 on the par-5 11th hole. He still led by one after 17 holes when he birdied the 18th for the victory.

In the quarterfinals, Carpenter and Greenwich’s Jackson Fretty had a back-and-forth battle with Fretty pulling out a 1-up win by taking two of the final three holes.

Fretty jumped in front 3-up after seven holes, but Carpenter once again rallied, winning four straight to go 1-up after the 11th. They were all square through 14 before Carpenter won the 15th to take the lead.

However, Fretty won the 16th and 17th to jump ahead and both golfers parred the 18th as Fretty took the match.

Carpenter was solid at the 78th Connecticut Junior Amateur Championship at the Watertown Golf Club earlier this month, as he shot a 1-under par 70 to finish third in stroke play.

His match play bid was cut short with a 1-up loss over 19 holes against Kevin Lynch of TPC River Highlands.

david.stewart@hearstmediact.com

Twitter: @dstewartsports