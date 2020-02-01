Darien’s 2019 Grand List shows an increase in about 1% from the previous year

The Aston Martin DB11 is the most expensive car on Darien's 2019 Grand List.

Darien’s net grand list, a list compiling the 70% assessed value of taxable real estate, motor vehicles and personal property in town, now totals just under $8.60 billion. Darien’s 2019 grand list reflects an increase of 0.96% in growth from 2018. This reverses a drop in just about 1.20% in in last year’s Grand List.

The Grand List establishes the town’s tax base, allowing leadership to make budget decisions based on the town’s anticipated property tax income and in turn impacting the the mill rate. Assessed values are typically 70% of the appraised value and are not necessarily indicative of market value.

Town Assessor Anthony Homicki said the tax base is healthy with continued construction activity complimented by the completion of “The Residences at Selleck’s Woods” on Parklands Drive (#3) and the Affordable Self Storage facility on Hollow Tree (# 10).

“Our business personal property base is still dominated with the three utilities. The List of cars has dropped from 17,573 to 17,126 , or 91 less registered vehicles but the average 70% assessed value has gone up from $14,374 to $14,662 with many being brand new,” he said.

Real estate represents the bulk of the grand list and Darien saw an increase of about $69.70 million in assessed real estate. Darien’s most valuable piece of real estate continues to be the Avalon apartment complex at 137 Hollow Tree Ridge Road. Owned by Darien Financing LLC, the property is assessed at $46.91 million. The William Steinkraus estate on Great Island is the second most expensive property in town at $35.03 million. Wee Burn Country Club and the Country Club of Darien are valued at $19.8 million and $19.3 million respectively.

The town is still anticipating several new mixed-use developments in Noroton Heights and downtown Darien that would be major additions to the grand list in the coming years.

Eversource Energy and subsidiary Yankee Gas combine for more than half of the assessed personal property in town at approximately $101 million. Aquarion is valued at $11.1 million. Zotos International, a Darien based hair care company, has the highest amount of personal property outside of the utility companies in town at $4.1 million. Overall, Darien’s personal property values saw an overall increase of about $9 million to a total of $182,858,585.

A total of 17,126 motor vehicles were assessed at more than $256 million, an inccrease of $3.7 million. Of the town’s 10 most expensive cars, three belong to the same owner, and three are Ferraris. The town’s most expensive assessed vehicle is a 2019 Aston Martin DB11 valued at $147,000, followed by a 2017 Lamborghini Huracán, valued at 144,200, and a 2014 Ferrari 458 Spider valued at $143,500. The top 20 valued vehicles in Darien in 2019 amount to $2,425,580.

Veterans’ exemptions totalled $2,838,651, including regular veterans exemptions, additional veterans exemptions and local option veterans exemptions.

The Grand List is managed by the office of the town assessor in town hall. To inquire about tax assessments contact Assessor Anthony Homicki at 203-656-7310.