DARIEN — Weather uncertainty and Darien’s penchant to flood during bad storms was on the mind of residents listening to plans to revamp a culvert near Interstate 95 in 2025.

Frank Adelman, a member of the public works committee through the Representative Town Meeting but represented only himself at the informational session, questioned whether the state is keeping in mind Darien’s history of problematic flooding when it blocks off and refurbishes the culvert.

If the culvert’s rehabilitation causes more flooding issues or erosion downstream, the town would have to shoulder that burden years down the line, he said.

“I have posed questions to them about if they’re planning for the maximum storms to be larger in the future,” Adelman said. “We know storm intensification is going on, so should we be planning to over- engineer this?”

The state plans to revamp a critical culvert that runs along a stretch of I-95 in Darien, telling residents during a Wednesday informational session that the project will address “structural deterioration” and improve drainage.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation identified the culvert, which starts via a catch basin at the southbound I-95 off-ramp at Exit 10, as being in “fair” condition, though it has sustained some damage. They are proposing to re-line the pipe with glass-reinforced polymer, which project engineers said would improve water flow and drainage.

Around five homeowners near the area may be subject to temporary construction easements, meaning the state would need to use and occupy private property to accommodate construction.

Project engineers said the state will need to discuss with affected homeowners whether or not a portion of their privately-owned property — like fencing — could sustain damage during construction.

If on state-owned property, the state would not be responsible for damage incurred by contractors during the construction process but would give homeowners the chance to relocate fencing, the engineers said.

Engineers said construction is slated for spring 2025 and would wrap up in the fall of the same year.

“As we progress further into the design, we will hopefully be able to identify the exact impacts,” project engineer Jennifer Usher said, adding that homeowners would be compensated for the easement. “However, we also understand that this area is obviously very sensitive .... we want to be good neighbors as the state of Connecticut and so we'll look for ways to either mitigate that or with any luck be able to entirely avoid.”

Project engineers said traffic flow on I-95 would not be affected, although some 500 feet of guardrail and 400 feet of noise barrier wall would need to be removed and replaced. A temporary construction access road on Exit 10 northbound will also be necessary.

The project has an estimated price tag of $1.8 million but Darien will not be responsible for any costs, project engineers said.

In case a high-intensity storm occurs during the project, the contractor will be responsible for clearing the area of any blockages and allowing the existing pipe to drain stormwater, Usher said.

Built in 1955, the culvert runs 276 feet across I-95 and lets out at Exit 10 on both sides of the interstate. More than 123,000 vehicles pass over it daily, according to statistics from the DOT.

The project will also need to be greenlit with two environmental permits in order to proceed.

The culvert would be state-inspected every two years to ensure it was adequately performing. Darien can also flag the state in case of major flooding issues, officials said.