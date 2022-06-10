Darien residents voice support for Great Island, but some worry it could ‘end up being a $100M park’ Raga Justin June 10, 2022 Updated: June 10, 2022 5:21 p.m.
A Darien High School student gives a thumbs up to the purchase of Great Island during Darien Board of Selectmen's informational session on the proposed purchase of Great Island at Darien Town Hall in Darien, Conn., on Thursday June 9, 2022. Many members of the public asked questions and had a lot of comments on the purchase of the 60-acre estate.
Jim Palen, Darien's Chairman of the Board of Finance, speaks during the Darien Board of Selectmen's informational session on the proposed purchase of Great Island at Darien Town Hall in Darien, Conn., on Thursday June 9, 2022. Many members of the public asked questions and had a lot of comments on the purchase of the 60-acre estate.
Mary Louis give her comments during the Darien Board of Selectmen's informational session on the proposed purchase of Great Island at Darien Town Hall in Darien, Conn., on Thursday June 9, 2022. Many members of the public asked questions and had a lot of comments on the purchase of the 60-acre estate.
Great Island in Darien, photographed on April 12. The town of Darien is now under contract with the owners of the island to purchase the the 63-acre island and estate, although the sale isn’t final.
Darien is under contract with the owners of Great Island to purchase the 63-acre island and estate for $103 million.
DARIEN — Residents for the first time were able to voice their thoughts on the
proposed Great Island purchase Thursday, many of them largely in favor of the purchase while others said they were wary of the large price tag, potential future development and its effect on taxes.
During a Thursday public hearing, First Selectman Monica McNally asked that residents keep their minds open to the purchase, which will cost the town $103 million plus around $500,000 in closing costs.