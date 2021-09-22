Darien residents pan Eversource's tree plan, say it will cause more flooding

DARIEN — Residents repeatedly said they supported the need for a safe and reliable power grid, but they publicly questioned Eversource’s approach with its plan to clear-cut trees.

“While I share the critical importance of Eversource’s goal of a resilient and reliable electric grid, as Darien’s first selectman I wish to be on the record as objecting to clear-cutting vegetation as an effective utility resilience measure,” Jayme Stevenson said at a virtual public hearing on Tuesday. “Electric utility resilience measures must be balanced against impacts to the natural environment and impacts to residential property values.”

The hearing dealt with Eversource’s vegetation management plan in Darien and drew about 100 people. None of the nearly 20 residents who spoke supported the plan.

The tree warden has three days to make a decision about the trees slated for removal in the town right-of-way on Little Brook Road and Raymond Street.

Eversource’s proposed vegetation management plan spans 18 miles, including 3.5 miles in Darien. It also includes Greenwich, Stamford, Norwalk and Westport and largely follows the railroad tracks.

Residents said the proposal would remove thousands of trees, while Eversource hasn’t provided an exact count.

The plan removes trees that are too tall or interfere with the company’s ability to get to the lines, company officials have said.

Sean Redding, with Eversource, said the utility needed to have a clearance of 25 feet from the transmission lines, which carry a higher voltage and pose a greater risk of electricity jumping from the line to nearby trees. The electric lines, since they are a major voltage carrier, also have a greater impact if they go down compared with smaller distribution lines that run through the neighborhoods.

“A fault on our transmission system can cause thousands of outages, if not tens of thousands of outages,” Redding said.

Some residents whose property includes part of the right-of-way questioned how the trees could be removed from 25 feet of their property.

“If you do that, you would be in my living room,” said one resident who has lived at her house for 55 years. “It is absolutely insane.”

Most speakers said they understood the need to remove some trees interfering with power lines but said that wasn’t the case with all of the trees in the neighborhood. They also suggested more investment in the lines — or burying them underground.

“I think we can agree not everything is in danger of falling on the line,” said Kevin Costanzo, a Little Brook Road resident.

Residents also raised environmental, safety and quality of life concerns. Trees along the route offer shade, wildlife habitat and shield the residents from the nearby train tracks. Without the trees, they said, the neighborhood would be less safe, hotter, louder and damage the biodiversity of the area. They also said it would harm property values.

Several speakers also pointed to recent flooding and said trees help mitigate climate change. Trees also help short-term flood mitigation because they soak up rain and create a physical barrier to the sweeping waters.

“Significant vegetation removal will add to an already different environmental situation in Darien,” Stevenson said.

Other residents also said a company replanting plan wasn’t sufficient to replace all of the trees removed.

Eversource has acknowledged that the replanting doesn’t replace the trees, but does offer new habitats for wildlife.

“While this does not replace the vegetation that was lost, it jumpstarts the regrowth,” Redding said.

Several residents also said the entire project was too extensive, as was the company’s approach to line maintenance as a whole. Others said the switch to clear-cutting was a way to drive the company’s profits.