Darien residents get into the Halloween spirit with home decor

This little cemetery was set up at the end of Stony Brook Road South. This little cemetery was set up at the end of Stony Brook Road South. Photo: Jarret Liotta /Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jarret Liotta /Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 20 Caption Close Darien residents get into the Halloween spirit with home decor 1 / 20 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — Halloween may be celebrated a little differently this year, but that won’t stop people from getting in the holiday spirit through decorating their homes and properties.

Meghan Thornton is a Birch Road resident who is not only getting her ghosts on, but for the second year in a row hired a special holiday designer to help make her front yard among the most glamorously spooky places in town.

“I grew up in Queens,” said Thornton, a local real estate agent, mom and community volunteer married to Eric Roemer. “Halloweens were not like this there.”

Unlike city streets, with some room for staging on her lawn this season, she’s hosting a large encampment of skeletons, some of which are doing live-wire acts, zip-lining high in the trees, and making this Darien house home for the holiday.

Part of the display will extend across the street to her neighbor’s house, where residents are also into the mood for something spooky in the spirit of the season.

“She likes skeletons and spiders,” noted her designer, Deily Chilin of Norwalk-based Design & Decor, who said this year’s theme is a continuation and expansion of last year’s work.

“We create a concept and then kind of grow with the concept,” she said, noting she does outdoor design projects for Thanksgiving and Christmas, among other holidays.

“She did it last year and the whole street loved it so much,” said Thornton, who recognizes that Halloween is among the more community-based holidays.

“This is just a really fun, fun holiday,” she said. “... I would love for the kids to be able to go trick or treating. I don’t know if that’s really an option.”

But those in search of some fun Halloween spirit will find it on this block.