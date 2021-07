DARIEN — Several Darien residents have earned academic honors at The Harvey School in Katonah, N.Y., for the final marking period of the 2020-21 academic school year.

Armaan Bhaskar, 11th grade; Sara Adelman, 10th grade; and Alison LaForce, 10th grade, each made the Head of the School’s William J. Knauer’s list and earned a Cavalier Scholar certificate for achieving a grade-point average of 4.0 or higher.