The following Darien residents earned academic accolades this past school year.

Daniel Ryan Stewart graduated May 13 from Saint Michael's College with a bachelor of arts in environmental studies.

Timothy Derby, Carson Halabi, Sophie Hill, Elisabeth Lowe, Avery Morgan, Maxwell Romeyn and Catherine Vogt were each named to the dean's list at Hamilton College for the spring 2021 semester. Derby, a May graduate, majored in mathematics. Halabi, a rising senior, is majoring in environmental studies. Lowe, a May graduate, majored in French and francophone studies and world politics at Hamilton. Morgan is a rising senior majoring in environmental studies. Romeyn, a rising junior, is majoring in Hispanic studies.

Henry Keena graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a degree in human-centered computing.

Bradley Henrich, George Raymond and Caroline Trager each made the dean’s list at Gettysburg College for the spring 2021 semester.

Eilanna Dolan, Emily Lashendock and Emma Love were placed on the dean’s honor list for the spring 2021semester at Gettysburg College.