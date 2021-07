The following Darien residents earned academic accolades this past school year.

Samuel Eglin, Alexander Pardo and Matthew Rehm, all of Darien, made the high honors list for the spring 2021 semester at Pomfret School.

Alexander Berardino, Christopher Bergwall, Theodore Chieffi, Peter Fox, Abigail Mitchell and Jayne Tully made the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Fairfield University.

Ryan Thomas Palumbo of Darien received a bachelor of science in communications from Norwich University.

Slater Lovegrove of Darien has been named to the dean's list at the University of New Hampshire for earning highest honors for the spring 2021 semester. Lovegrove is majoring in English teaching.

Isadora Coughlin and Anne-Merel Sutherland, both of Darien, made the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Coughlin is majoring in mathematical sciences. Sutherland is majoring in mechanical engineering.

Erika Farrell Lowman of Darien graduated from Western New England University with a degree in chemistry.

Kristen Benedict, Sophia Bremer, Maddie Connors, Carlyn Florio, Connor Martin, Morgan Riley, Emery Smith and Will Staniar, all of Darien, made the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Bucknell University.

Hamilton College on Saturday, May 22, in a Commencement ceremony concluding the college's 209th year:

Peter Case, Timothy Derby and Elisabeth Lowe, all of Darien, graduated from Hamilton College. A world politics major at Hamilton, Case graduated cum laude with departmental honors in world politics. Derby majored in mathematics. Lowe majored in French and francophone studies and world politics.

Helena Isabel Nicholls, Annabel Holland Nottebohm and Cassidy Claire Schiff, all of Darien, recently graduated from Trinity College in Hartford. Nicholls earned a B.A. cum laude in economics. Nottebohm earned a B.A. magna cum laude in English. Schiff received a B.A. magna cum laude in psychology and economics.

Caroline Solberg of Darien graduated cum laude with a bachelor of arts in communication studies from Furman University. Solberg's parents are Kathleen Solberg and James Solberg.

Jennifer Previte graduated from Coastal Carolina University. She was a sociology major.

Ryan Gifford, Michael D'Agostino, John Lyons and Kerry McDermott each made the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at the College of the Holy Cross. Gifford is majoring in biology. D'Agostino is majoring in mathematics. Lyons is majoring in political science.

Molly Read, Kaitlyn Olvany and Cassidy Duffy were named to the President's list for the spring 2021 semester at the University of Miami. Read is earning a B.S. in Education, Certificate degree in Primary Education PK-5, Fostering Just Communities. Olvany is earning a B.S. in Education degree in Undeclared - Education. Duffy is earning a Bachelor of Arts, BA Interactive Media Studies degree in Media and Culture, Interactive Media Studies.

Hannah Braden has been named to Emerson College's dean's list for the spring 2021 semester. Braden is majoring in Writing, Lit & Publishing.