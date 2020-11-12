Darien residents can ‘adopt’ a family or senior for the holidays

DARIEN — Darien Human Services is holding a holiday gift-giving program this year, asking residents to adopt a family on their own or with friends, book clubs, or church groups.

Families range in size from two to seven people. Due to COVID-19, Darien Human Services is asking for donations of gift cards. Those participating will receive suggestions and stores where the family likes to shop to make things easier and more personal.

Participants can drop off gift cards at the human services office, by appointment only, and the “adopted” family will pick them up from the office. Residents can also adopt a senior.

Darien Human Services will select a Darien senior who could use a little extra cheer this holiday season. Like the family donations, due to COVID-19, gift cards are requested and those who adopt a senior will receive some ideas. Participants can drop off the gift cards at the office by appointment, and the gift cards will be delivered to the senior in time for the holidays.

For information or to donate to our gifts and donations fund, visit darienct.gov/humanservices or contact them at 203-656-7328 or dbarston@darienct.gov. Darien Human Services is located at Town Hall, Room 109 Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 8 to 5:15 p.m. and Tuesdays until 7 p.m.