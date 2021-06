DARIEN — Eversource returned to Little Brook Road Wednesday to prune trees along its large power lines, prompting one neighbor to file a complaint with the state.

The road has been at the center of a debate involving the power company’s plans to remove about 50 trees due to what it says are safety reasons.

Last week during a meeting with residents, Eversource officials observed that there was electrical arcing taking place, due to branches being too close to the power lines.

Two dozen workers, most of whom were contracted by Eversource through Davis Tree Service, came to trim back branches along a 200-yard stretch that runs adjacent to the railroad tracks, just south of Little Brook Road.

While utility officials said it was an emergency operation to avert the potential danger of nearby trees becoming charged with electricity, neighbor Natalie Tallis, who has led the opposition to the work, claimed that was not the case.

“I believe that Eversource is violating state and municipal laws,” she wrote to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority.

She said the utility has “wrongfully and intentionally misinterpreted” the law, overstepping its right to trim and remove trees.

Tallis wrote that she asked Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson to consider having the town’s legal counsel challenge Eversource claims. However, Tallis told PURA that Stevenson rejected her request.

“For the record, I have not rejected any of your requests,” Stevenson responded. “I am in contact with Darien’s attorney, who is assisting me with the town’s authorities regarding this matter.”

After visiting the road Wednesday morning, Stevenson also confirmed that the work was being done on state Department of Transportation property in response to last week’s arcing, as well as some other work to be done on the opposite end of the road in the Eversource easement area that’s on private property.

The town has given tentative approval to a planting plan submitted by Eversource for the western end of the road, which would follow the final decision on the tree removal.

“Eversource agreed to provide plantings and a planting plan to remediate the areas where they plan to remove trees in the town right-of-way along Little Brook Road,” Stevenson said.

“The tree removal question will be decided by the Darien tree warden at a public hearing, date to be announced,” she said.

Town officials have deemed the planting plan consistent with local policies, and have shared it with neighbors.

“At the public hearing, the town tree warden will make a determination about whether the posted-for-removal trees will be allowed to be removed,” Stevenson said.

The tree warden may rule that some should be pruned only,” she said, but noted that Eversource can then appeal that decision.