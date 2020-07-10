Darien registrars update on Aug. 11 primary voting procedure

"I Voted" stickers at a polling station on the campus of the University of California, Irvine, on November 6, 2018, in Irvine, California. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images/TNS) "I Voted" stickers at a polling station on the campus of the University of California, Irvine, on November 6, 2018, in Irvine, California. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images/TNS) Photo: Robyn Beck /AFP /Getty Images /TNS Photo: Robyn Beck /AFP /Getty Images /TNS Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien registrars update on Aug. 11 primary voting procedure 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Connecticut will hold the Dual Presidential Preference Primary on Aug. 11, 2020. The Darien Registrars, Susan Gray and John Visi, along with the town clerk, Caryn Diller, have been coordinating for several months with Gov. Lamont’s legal team and the Secretary of the State’s office. They are following state and federal agency guidelines to provide our voters with a safe election during the COVID-19 pandemic, and safeguarding the voting database amid recurrent fears of election meddling from foreign agents.

In-person voting:

Connecticut law mandates the opening of all poll sites for in-person voting. To provide and maintain a streamlined, sanitized voting environment throughout the election day, the registrars have submitted a Safe Poll Plan to the Connecticut Secretary of the State, which includes:

PPE including masks, gloves, plastic shields, sanitizers, and disinfectant wipes for all poll workers and poll sites, purchased, in part, with funding from the U.S. Congress.

Sanitizers for voter use in poll site.

New poll worker positions to assist in disinfecting poll booths and equipment, and to ensure adherence to safe social distancing at the polls.

Signage alerting voters of the required 6’ social distancing at the poll site.

Signage alerting voters to wear masks while inside the poll site buildings.

Limiting of poll site occupancy to 50 percent of maximum building capacity.

Reduction of 4 voter capacity polling station booths to 2, and placement of booths at 6’ intervals.

Voting booths disinfected after each use, and poll site equipment and building restrooms sanitized throughout election day.

Stationary plexiglass shields with pass through openings separating voters from poll workers.

Voter ID shown through plexiglass shield.

Ballots passed through opening in shield to voters.

Pens or pencils available for every voter, not to be re-used during election day.

Voter option to bring #2 pencil or black or blue ink pen to poll site to mark ballot.

Absentee voting:

For the Aug. 11 primary, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and to ensure public health and safety, exceptions are being made to absentee ballot voting availability:

All eligible Democratic and Republican voters will be receiving an absentee ballot application from the Secretary of the State’s office in early July, along with a pre-paid return envelope.

When the Secretary of the State’s designated mailing vendor receives the voter’s returned and completed application, an absentee ballot will be sent to voter beginning July 21.

Absentee ballots are to be completed and returned in the pre-paid envelope either by the U.S. Postal Service, or placed in the designated absentee ballot mailbox at Town Hall, or brought to the Darien Town Clerk’s office.

All absentee ballots must be received by the Darien Town Clerk’s office by close of election in order to be counted.

Per Executive Order 7QQ, COVID-19 may be used as a valid reason for voting by absentee ballot.

Voter registration:

Please refer to the Darien Registrar of Voters website for relevant registration dates at http://www.darienct.gov/content/28025/29362/default.aspx.

Please note that there is no Election Day registration in Connecticut for primaries.

Please contact the registrars’ office at 203-656-7316, with any questions or concerns.