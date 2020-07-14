Darien registrars say August primary poll workers at a critical low — seek community’s help

Due to the safety and health concerns surrounding the Covid-19 Pandemic, Darien’s registrars of voters say they are experiencing critical shortages in the level of poll worker positions required by law to administer the upcoming Aug. 11, 2020 Presidential Preference Primary.

“The safety of poll workers and voters in the polls is our top priority, and to that end we have worked diligently to procure CDC recommended PPE for workers and sanitizers for all poll sites,” the registrars said.

Those interested in working at the polls in this primary election should contact the Darien registrars’ office at 203-656-7317. Whole and half day paid positions are available. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.