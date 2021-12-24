Darien officials warn of probable COVID spike in 2022 as town clocks 168 cases in two weeks

DARIEN — As holiday festivities begin in earnest, Darien officials are reporting more than 150 new cases of COVID-19 in less than two weeks — and warning that cases will likely increase again in the new year.
In a Wednesday message, First Selectman Monica McNally said there have been 168 positive cases reported since her last update on Dec. 9. According to public health director David Knauf, many of these cases are either breakthroughs — occurring among vaccinated people — or among children younger than 12, who were only recently approved for the vaccine.