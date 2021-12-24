Darien officials warn of probable COVID spike in 2022 as town clocks 168 cases in two weeks

DARIEN — As holiday festivities begin in earnest, Darien officials are reporting more than 150 new cases of COVID-19 in less than two weeks — and warning that cases will likely increase again in the new year.

In a Wednesday message, First Selectman Monica McNally said there have been 168 positive cases reported since her last update on Dec. 9. According to public health director David Knauf, many of these cases are either breakthroughs — occurring among vaccinated people — or among children younger than 12, who were only recently approved for the vaccine.

Most cases are mild and have not required hospitalization, Knauf said.

“Most of those breakthrough cases that we can tell are folks who were vaccinated with their second dose more than six months ago,” Knauf said. Town officials are encouraging those who received their last vaccine dose more than six months ago to sign up for a booster shot.

The town is also finalizing arrangements for a second, state-run testing location in addition to its Leroy West site. Demand for testing appointments there have been high, part of a holiday rush affecting testing locations across Fairfield County.

“It could be up and running as soon as some time next week, but we’ll certainly let everybody know well in advance,” Knauf said, adding that the site would not require appointments and would operate as a drive-thru.

Darien does not plan on reinstating a general mask mandate, McNally said Monday. There is a mask mandate at town hall that remains in effect for visitors regardless of vaccination status.

Nearby communities have also seen an upward trajectory in cases, leading officials in some municipalities including Stamford and Norwalk to re-introduce mask mandates.

Additional town-run booster clinics are planned for Jan. 4 and Jan. 8. Volunteers are urged to contact the health department if they are able to offer their services, Knauf said.

“We want to be able to offer boosters to as many folks as we can, and the more vaccinators that we have available, the more openings we can provide,” Knauf said.

For the latest COVID-19 information from Darien Town Hall, visit the town’s website.

