Darien real estate bought and sold in August

11 Christie Hill Road - John Semrai to Toni Anne & Michael Gannon for $1,150,000. Appraised value of $1,050,800. Assessed value of $735,560.

11 Darien Close - Erik Osberg to Sheila Wise for $650,000. Appraised value of $627,300. Assessed value of $439,110.

11 Lighthouse Way - James Raymond to Kenneth George Brown for $1,750,000. Appraised value of $2,014,600. Assessed value of $1,410,220.

24 Sunset Road - John Keleghan to Benjamin & Kathryn Fuchs for $1,650,000. Appraised value of $1,700,600. Assessed value of $1,190,420.

11 Hampton Road - Gary Slinsky to Gregory & Suzanne Papajohn for $825,000. Appraised value of $872,700. Assessed value of $610,890.

72 Five Mile River Road - Daniel & Nicolle Wychulis to Ryan & Cory Cary for $2,450,000. Appraised value of $2,005,800. Assessed value of $1,404,060.

48 Kensett Lane - Robert & Mary Jane Masi to Paul Sorgi & Pasqua Dercole for $1,520,000. Appraised value of $1,632,400. Assessed value of $1,142,680.

44 Leeuwarden Road - Marco Talamo to Jeffrey & Jennifer Davies Schupak for $1,400,000. Appraised value of $1,085,400. Assessed value of $759,780.

4 Valley Forge Road - 4 Valley Forge Road LLC to Jonathan & Mary Kaplan for $4,295,000. Appraised value of $1,632,300. Assessed value of $1,142,610.

65 Edgerton Street - James Harper to Alexander & Erin Eblen for $960,000. Appraised value of $848,500. Assessed value of $593,950.

51 Coach Lamp Lane - Robert Nelson to Robert & Debra Riley for $1,400,000. Appraised value of $1,181,200. Assessed value of $826,840.

6 Natures Way - Bradford Hoyda & Christine Stark to Jimmy & Soohee Laforteza for $1,400,000. Appraised value of $1,586,100. Assessed value of $1,110,270.

109 West Avenue - Lauren Burch to Kathleen Cauwels & Shaun Moxham for $1,350,000. Appraised value of $1,062,600. Assessed value of $743,820.

22 Beach Drive - Heidi Daileader to Lawrence & Belinda Fang for $2,300,000. Appraised value of $1,897,900. Assessed value of $1,328,530.

24 Old Kings Highway South - R & B Management LLC to Romari 1 LLC for $1,950,000. Appraised value of $2,079,000. Assessed value of $1,455,300.

42 Ridgely Street - Anne Marie Mallie to Kimberly Czarnecki & Mark Richard Kremheller for $982,000. Appraised value of $856,600. Assessed value of $599,620.

10 Webster Valley Road - Seagate LLC to Fred Cohn for $750,000. Appraised value of $756,200. Assessed value of $529,340.

10 Birch Road - Toribio Ayerza to Erik & Leslie Hess for $1,316,250. Appraised value of $1,166,000. Assessed value of $816,200.

249 Old Kings Highway South - 249 OKHS LLC to Simon & Elle Hunt for $2,200,000. Appraised value of $2,437,500. Assessed value of $1,706,250.

39 Knollwood Lane - Lee Jennings to Jonathan & Rachel Hennemuth for $2,700,000. Appraised value of $2,953,400. Assessed value of $2,067,380.

1687 Boston Post Road - Jeffrey Corbett to Xiying Tang for $1,240,000. Appraised value of $1,399,200. Assessed value of $979,440.

2 Meadowbrook Road - Jordan Marguerite to Tracy & Hanna Farr for $1,620,000. Appraised value of $1,447,800. Assessed value of $1,013,460.

21 Highland Avenue - Raymond Berard to Gregory Gale for $900,000. Appraised value of $947,700. Assessed value of $663,390.

20 Colony Road - Evelyn Sainz to Christopher & Sarah Caras for $1,707,500. Appraised value of $1,548,500. Assessed value of $1,083,950.

1 Warner Drive - Thomas Fitzmaurice to Kathleen Browning for $600,000. Appraised value of $662,500. Assessed value of $463,750.

60 Hanson Road - Scott Richter to Anthony Sutton & Sarah Jane Leopold for $1,935,000. Appraised value of $2,155,500. Assessed value of $1,508,850.

47 Greenwood Avenue - Kevin Xie Yili to Alexandre Soares & Daniela Albrec Akiama for $972,000. Appraised value of $943,700. Assessed value of $660,590.

64 Edgerton Street - Michael Koenitzer to Austin Moran & Yan Ren for $823,000. Appraised value of $738,700. Assessed value of $517,090.

55 Arrowhead Way - Donald Allman to Carl Gerret & Kathryn Vanduyne for $1,600,000. Appraised value of $1,889,800. Assessed value of $1,322,860.

5 Fox Hill Lane - Beth Flatley to Taylor & Catherine Burroughs for $1,900,000. Appraised value of $1,548,600. Assessed value of $1,084,020.

19 Dubois Street - J Lauritzen (USA) Inc. to Iliyan Tinkov & Viktorja Sugurova for $1,267,500. Appraised value of $1,447,300. Assessed value of $1,013,110.

61 Old Kings Highway South - Christine Griffith to Willie Byrd for $515,000. Appraised value of $384,100. Assessed value of $268,870.

20 Maywood Road - Stephen Barrett to Justin & Nikki Tobe for $1,575,000. Appraised value of $1,109,300. Assessed value of $776,510.

9 Raymond Heights - Carl Gerret & Kathryn Vanduyne to Staale Nikolaisen for $775,000. Appraised value of $674,400. Assessed value of $472,080.

7 Oakshade Avenue - Kemp Sloan & Samantha Bohlen to Paige Colello Panda for $1,395,000. Appraised value of $1,171,700. Assessed value of $820,190.

83 Locust Hill Road - Douglas Kyle to Patrick Spellman & Amy Daniels for $1,020,000. Appraised value of $892,000. Assessed value of $624,400.

163 Pear Tree Point Road - Scott & Kristin Fine to Gekko Owlette LLC for $12,500,000. Appraised value of $15,786,600. Assessed value of $11,050,620.

25 Point O Woods Road - Melanie Phillips Evans to Kemp Sloan & Samantha Bohlen for $2,075,000. Appraised value of $2,068,800. Assessed value of $1,448,160.

17 Old Oak Road - Diana Nehro to Michael & Mikayla Pakula for $1,200,000. Appraised value of $1,079,900. Assessed value of $755,930.

15 Silver Lakes Drive - Amy & Stephen Pomponi to Erin Leigh Spalsbury for $1,060,000. Appraised value of $1,057,500. Assessed value of $740,250.

106 Old Kings Highway South - Thomas Torrillo & Meghan Durkin to Robert Tolve & Tara O’Connell for $815,000. Appraised value of $554,400. Assessed value of $388,080.