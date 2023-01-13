Darien made progress on affordable housing in 2022, but is it enough?

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
DARIEN — In one of the country's wealthiest towns, efforts to fulfill Darien's state-required affordable housing target all too often result in debates, meetings and protests. Despite progress in 2022, experts say more needs to be done.
“Housing (is the) number one issue in the state — No. 1 — and given the conditions we have today, the perfect storm,” said Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness CEO Evonne Klein. People have come to her worried that they may not be able to stay in Darien with so few affordable downsizing options, she said.