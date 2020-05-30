Darien postpones hazardous waste collection, normally beginning of June

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Darien will not hold a household hazardous waste day in June of 2020.

According to the Department of Public Works, the town’s vendor has been deemed “non-essential” and prohibited from working. Once the vendor is capable of resuming work, the Town of Darien will schedule a household hazardous waste day.

The Town of Darien has a reciprocal arrangement with other surrounding towns.

There will be other dates and places where Darien residents can participate in household hazardous waste day, without fee. The Town of Darien will post on its web page a list of other towns events, once available. Please check the DPW webpage at www.darienct.gov for available information.