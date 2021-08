DARIEN — The town continues to grow, in both its population and diversity of its residents, according to U.S. Census data released last week.

Darien stands at 21,499 residents, an increase of 4 percent from a decade ago, when the population was 20,732. In 2000, the town’s population was 19,607.

“Darien continues to be a highly desirable town to live in and raise a family,” First Selectman Jayme Stevenson said.

Stevenson said more than 220 new housing units have been built since the last census, which has provided expanded housing choice. She added that older homes continue to be renovated by new families moving to the community.

“We have been purposeful in our planning for new housing choices ... rental apartments, senior housing, housing for the developmentally disabled and condominiums,” Stevenson said. “As we know that offering these choices at a variety of price points helps increase diversity within our community.”

Overall, the state’s population increased by 31,847, with most of that coming from Fairfield County, which jumped by 40,590 people over the past decade. Hartford and New Haven counties saw increases, while the remaining five counties saw decreases overall.

The 2020 data shows Darien’s population is primarily white, at 18,316 residents, but that number has dropped in the past decade, when the total was 19,508.

The community has grown more diverse as well over the past 10 years, the data states. Black residents stand at 163, up from 104 in 2010 and 89 in 2000; Asians are up to 1,205 from 744 in 2010 and 474 in 2000; and Hispanics are up to 1,234 from 743 in 2010 and 429 in 2000.

“The exodus from New York City was an unexpected but positive outcome of the COVID pandemic given the impact to Darien from the 2008 financial crisis,” Stevenson said.

Significant commercial redevelopment projects — highlighted by the Corbin district work in downtown — now underway are “exciting and enticing for folks looking to relocate to a more suburban community with great schools, well-managed government and desirable public facilities,” she added.

“I believe we have laid the groundwork for our community to continue to be a sought-after place to live and work for well into the future,” Stevenson said.

