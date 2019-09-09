Darien police report shipment fraud at home for sale on Huckleberry Lane

On Sept. 4, at about 2 p.m. Darien Police received a phone call from a concerned resident of Huckleberry Lane. The citizen stated she observed a light colored vehicle with New York plates pull into a home that is uninhabited and on the market across the street from her residence.

The occupants of the vehicle left a note on the door of the residence. The citizen stated the note was directions to leave a package on the step, giving the addressee and tracking number. Detectives were able to ascertain the package had originated from Fort Worth, Texas and was sent by AT&T. Detectives set up surveillance on the residence, observing a FedEx driver arrive around noon an place a package on the steps of the residence as per the note.

A couple of hours after being delivered, a Silver Honda Accord with New York marker plates was observed pulling into the driveway. A black male exited the vehicle, retrieved the package, and returned to his vehicle. As the vehicle pulled down Huckleberry and turned North onto Brookside Road, the vehicle was stopped. The driver, identified as Delmon Medina, 32, of the Bronx, and the passenger, identified as Johell Reyes, 28, of the Bronx were interviewed about what had just occurred. While speaking with Medina, an officer said he observed a boxed iPhone in plain view from the window.

Medina admitted that the package/iphone did not belong to him, police said. Initially Medina allegedly admitted to placing the note on the door of the home, but would later recant that version of events. Reyes stated he was just taking a ride with Medina.

The iPhone was a new, unopened “iPhone XS Max,” valued at $1,000. It was determined that the identity of a Monroe resident had been used to order the phone.

Medina was charged with fourth degree larceny, fourth degree conspiracy to commit larceny, simple trespass and third degree identity theft. Reyes was charged with fourth degree larceny, fourth degree conspiracy to commit larcey, and simple trespass.

Both were given a court date of Sept. 16. At about 8 p.m. on Sept. 4, Reyes posted a $500 cash bond and was released. At 9 p.m., Medina was released after posting a $1,000 bond.