Darien police make arrests in earlier Heights Road Walgreen’s thefts and assault

Darien Police have made an arrest in a 2018 robbery and a 2019 assault at Walgreens in Darien.

Robbery background

Last December, Darien police responded to Walgreens on Heights Road for the report of a larceny. The manager told police four men had been in the store earlier and returned at nearly 7 p.m. Upon their return, the manager said one of the men was “lingering suspiciously” in the medication aisle. After the manager asked him if he needed assistance, the man said no and left. Camera footage revealed the suspect had allegedly stolen six boxes of Nexium medication, police said, and left the store. The total cost was about $180.

Assault background

In February 2019, Darien police responded to the same Walgreen’s for the report of an assault at about 6:30 p.m. A description of the fleeing offending parties was broadcast to responding officers.

A responding officer observed a male in the area fitting the description and detained him. The male, later identified as Keston Charles, informed the officer that he had just come from the Walgreens with a friend. When asked what his friend’s name was, he stated he only knew him as “Q.” The second suspect was never located. Charles was taken into custody.

Officers met with the alleged assault victim, who was an employee at the Walgreens. The victim said he saw two men walk into the store with nothing in their hands. A short time later, they were seen walking out of the store with a garbage bag full of items. The victim followed the two men out of the store and into the parking lot, where he confronted them. The victim told police he was then struck in the head by one of the men, causing him to fall to the ground. The victim told police he sustained minor injuries as a result. The victim stated they did not actually see the suspect strike him as had been speaking with the second suspect who had possession of the garbage bag.

Several eyewitnesses corroborated the victim’s version of events. Video from Walgreens confirmed that the second, unknown suspect, had possession of the bag as the two men exited. Interviews with eyewitnesses would indicate that the suspect holding the bag had been the one to strike the victim when the victim confronted him and tried to take the bag.

Update

On Oct. 9, Darien Police reported that investigation by detectives would reveal four individuals were arrested in Raleigh, North Carolina, for the theft of over-the-counter medications. Images shared by the Raleigh Police revealed that one of the suspects was identical to a suspect shown in the footage obtained by the Darien Police in both of the above cases. The suspect was identified as Quentin Stroman, 23, of Brooklyn, New York. Arrests warrants were applied for and granted in regards to the above cases.

On Aug. 23, 2019, Darien police were notified by the New York Police Department that Stroman had been taken into custody by their agency based on the warrants held by the Darien police. On Oct. 8 detectives from the Darien Police went to Brooklyn Supreme Court to extradite Stroman. In court Stroman waived extradition and was subsequently taken into custody by detectives. Stroman was then transported back to Darien Police headquarters where he was processed for four and sixth degree larceny, second degree robbery, third degree assault, fourth degree criminal conspiracy to larceny..

Stroman was unable to make a combined $525,000 bond, and was transported to Stamford court on the morning of Oct. 9.