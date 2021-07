DARIEN — Police will enforce traffic regulations and monitor security for the town’s fireworks display on Thursday at Darien High School.

A parking pass is required to park on high school campus grounds. Passes are all sold out at this time, but walk-ins can enter for free. All paid parking traffic will enter DHS campus from Noroton Avenue. Parking passes must be visible on the vehicle dashboard.

The main entrance on Noroton Avenue will open at 6:30 p.m. Police urge those attending — those parking off site and walking in — to allow sufficient time to walk to the display areas to alleviate anticipated traffic problems. Walking access is permitted onto campus from all roads that lead to DHS.

A handicap permit is required to park in the limited handicap parking spaces available.

Due to the large number of vehicles expected, police said parking regulations and designated tow away zones will be strictly enforced.

Vehicles in hazardous locations, impeding traffic flow or blocking driveways will be towed, according to police. When parking capacity has been reached, Noroton Avenue extension will be closed to vehicular traffic.

No parking will be allowed on Noroton Avenue, police said, adding that parking is permitted on the south side of the public portion of Holly Lane and the west side of Libby Lane. Free parking is available at Middlesex Middle School and McGuane Field.

No alcoholic beverages are allowed on school property, police said. As a safety precaution, all bags, backpacks and coolers will be subject to inspection. Parents are reminded that they will not be allowed onto DHS campus grounds to pick up their children until after the roads are clear.

For the safety of all spectators, police urge those attending to wear light-colored clothing and if possible, spectators should carry a flashlight or a chemical light.

An emergency services command post will be in the parking lot near the football field entrance. This command post will serve as a “lost and found” location during the event, according to police.

