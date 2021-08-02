Skip to main content
Darien police investigate incident of teen approached by stranger

DARIEN — A teenage girl was approached by a stranger on Friday as she entered her car, according to Darien police, who added no weapon was displayed and that officers did not feel she was targeted.

“The Darien police is aware of several pieces of misinformation concerning the incident that have been circulating through email and social media,” Police Det. Mark Cappelli said on Monday. “At this time, we have no reason to believe that the subject had a weapon, nor is there any evidence that the female was targeted.”

Officers responded to the area of Glenvale Avenue and Christie Hill Road around 11:45 p.m., police said, on the report of a teenager being approached as she entered her vehicle. The vehicle had been parked on the street in front of her residence.

As the individual approached the vehicle on foot, police said the teen was able to drive off quickly without further incident.

Police said the vehicle connected to the unknown individual was described as a white, four-door Jeep Wrangler with a black top, which had also been parked on the street.

The entire incident took place within approximately 30 seconds, police said, and there was no injury to anyone, no physical contact between the subject and the female, and no damage to property.

Cappelli said this remains an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Darien Police Department Detective Division involving neighborhood canvassing and review of surveillance video from the area.

The department asks anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or may have information, to call 203-662-5330.

