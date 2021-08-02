Darien police investigate incident of teen approached by stranger

Contributed photo /

DARIEN — A teenage girl was approached by a stranger on Friday as she entered her car, according to Darien police, who added no weapon was displayed and that officers did not feel she was targeted.

“The Darien police is aware of several pieces of misinformation concerning the incident that have been circulating through email and social media,” Police Det. Mark Cappelli said on Monday. “At this time, we have no reason to believe that the subject had a weapon, nor is there any evidence that the female was targeted.”