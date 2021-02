DARIEN — As the town continues to dig out of this week’s massive snowstorm, and with more more snow in the forecast, many sidewalks in town are still not cleared.

The town has laws that govern some snow removal.

The town’s snow removal ordinance requires the owners of property abutting sidewalks to remove snow and ice from their sidewalks. The ordinance requires that this must be done “within 24 hours of the snow or ice being formed or having been deposited upon the abutting sidewalk.”

The fine under the ordinance is $90 per day that the condition persists.

Darien Police say they try to take a reasonable and common sense approach to enforcing this ordinance. Town officials say are first looking for voluntary compliance from property owners to ensure the safety of all pedestrians.

Infractions, with the monetary fine attached, will be used when reasonable compliance efforts are not taken in a timely fashion, according to Darien Police.

That said, some reasonable effort must be made, especially in the high pedestrian usage areas such as around schools and in the commercial business districts to make the sidewalks passable, police say.

People walking in the street, especially around parked cars and mounds of snow, which might hamper driver visibility, is dangerous, police said.

Seniors who need help shoveling should contact At Home in Darien at 203-655-2227.