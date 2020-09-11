Darien police: 10 unlocked cars burglarized in 24 hours

DARIEN — Police say they are investigating a series of 10 car burglaries, including nine that occurred in one night last week.

Police said a visitor to Wee Burn Country Club reported cash and bank cards stolen from a purse that was left inside an unlocked car between 8:15 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sept. 2. When she called to cancel the cards, the woman was told a $2,764 purchase had been made at the New Haven Apple store, police said Friday.

New Canaan police also announced Friday one car had been stolen and four others burglarized during the overnight hours.

In Darien, police are also investigating nine car burglaries that occurred during the overnight hours between Sept. 2 and Sept. 3.

Cliff Avenue

— a 2020 Cadillac XT6, missing a bank card and ID

— 2014 VW Jetta (nothing missing)

— a 2016 Subaru Forester, missing registration paperwork

Raymond Street

— 2018 Chevrolet Suburban (nothing missing)

—2016 Land Rover, missing wallet with bank cards and medication

— 2019 Toyota 4Runner, missing credit card

— Wild Rose Lane, 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee (nothing missing)

— Great Hill Road, a 2011 Jeep Wrangler (nothing missing)

— Raymond Heights, a 2018 Alfa Romeo, missing $30 cash