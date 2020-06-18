Darien playgrounds reopen June 19, day beach pass sales start next Friday

The playground at Weed Beach will reopen along with Darien’s park playgrounds on Friday, June 19. The playground at Weed Beach will reopen along with Darien’s park playgrounds on Friday, June 19. Photo: The Darien Foundation / Photo: The Darien Foundation / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien playgrounds reopen June 19, day beach pass sales start next Friday 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

As reopening continues in Darien, playgrounds in Darien parks and at Weed Beach will reopen on this Friday, June 19 according to Parks & Recreation.

Residents should be advised the playgrounds will not be sanitized. Use with caution, and follow CDC health and safety guidelines. Social distancing should be practiced and masks should be worn if not six feet apart. All residents are urged to wash hands before and after using play equipment.

Next Friday, June 26, daily passes will once again be sold at both Darien beaches. Payment is credit cards only — no cash accepted.

Also beginning Friday, June 26:

Picnic areas will re-open at all parks and picnic benches and grills will be put back. Facility Permit applications must be approved for gatherings and can be found on-line under the forms tab. All safety guidelines must be followed along with social distancing.

The Paddle Hut at Weed Beach will re-open. Per governor’s order, gatherings of 25 or less inside only. Facility Permit applications must be approved for inside gatherings and can be found on-line under the forms tab. All safety guidelines must be followed along with social distancing.

Outdoor exercise equipment can be utilized at Weed Beach. Residents should be advised this equipment will not be sanitized, wash hands before and after using equipment.

More info: http://www.darienct.gov/parkrec