DARIEN — In an effort to increase inclusivity, town officials are gearing up to remove gender references in the town’s top documents.

The Representative Town Meeting first proposed the project in June 2021, hoping to modernize outdated gender-specific language in Darien’s Town Charter and Code of Ordinances.

Using software through a company called Municode, members of the RTM identified more than 450 instances of gendered language within both documents. The software also proposed the gender-neutral version in each case, changing, for example, all references of “Chairman” into “Chair.”

Other changes include broadly shifting the pronouns “he” and “him” to “they” and “their.”

Frank Kemp, the chair of the Representative Town Meeting’s Town Government Structure and Administration Committee, said he hopes the RTM’s example will set a precedent for other departments within town, noting that the changes reflect cultural shifts in recent years that prioritize inclusive measures.

“It just seemed like it was time to make some changes, to bring the documents up into a current standard,” Kemp said. “All the legislation now is written gender-free. Congress is doing it, the state of Connecticut is doing it. We figured it’s time to straighten this out.”

Kemp said the committee used $4,500 in town funding to undertake the revisions. Municode received $3,000 to generate the changes and will receive another $1,500 once the RTM approves a resolution formally adopting the changes.

The project is only implementing what Kemp called simple fixes, stopping short of changing words such as “manhole.”

The committee will be holding multiple upcoming public hearings on the proposed changes in order to give residents a chance to comment.

Kemp said he does not anticipate much pushback from the town, though he has a ready response for any dissent.

“Some people might say, ‘Well, if it ain't broke, don't fix it,’” Kemp said. “My answer to that is that it has been broken for a very long time and it’s time to fix it.”

A copy of the 60-page report that specifies the changes is available on the Town’s website and at the Town Clerk's Office at Town Hall.

Residents can either comment at the Town Hall Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. March 28 or during an online hearing at 7:30 p.m. March 29.