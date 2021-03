DARIEN — The town is considering holding the annual Memorial Day parade — canceled last year for the first time — if state COVID guidelines will allow it.

“The current state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions limit participation in organized outdoor activities to 500 or fewer participants,” parade chairman Terry Gaffney said.

Gaffney said the town’s Monuments and Ceremonies Commission has been speaking with the Darien Health Department and Gov. Ned Lamont’s office “for clarification on parade-specific parameters.”

Since the preparation takes several months, Gaffney said the commission is proceeding with the plans to hold the annual Memorial Day parade on May 31.

“It is important to keep in mind as we proceed with this planning process, that the parade will only occur if current restrictions are either altered or eliminated,” Gaffney said.

Regardless if the parade occurs, a ceremony honoring those who died in service will still be held that day at Spring Grove Veterans Cemetery.

While the parade was canceled last year for the first time, Darien still held a socially distant ceremony to honor the town’s fallen service members.

Darien’s Memorial Day history goes back to the establishment of the Fitch Home for the Soldiers, the first in the country dedicated on July 4, 1864. There are more than 2,000 soldiers buried at Spring Grove Cemetery dating back to the Civil War.

Darien EMS-Post 53 is also planning to hold its annual Food Fair fundraiser, which was canceled last year, in some form this year — possibly with takeout prepared meals.

The Darien Times will run its annual Memorial Day section. Email entries for the veterans’ photo section, including photo, name, rank, years of service, war or conflict and service location to sshultz@darientimes.com

Any organization seeking information about the parade can email 06820mayparade@gmail.com