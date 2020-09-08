Darien pastor retires after 41 years of service

Senior Minister Dale Rosenberger Senior Minister Dale Rosenberger Photo: Sandra Diamond Fox / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Sandra Diamond Fox / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien pastor retires after 41 years of service 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The “wonderful community” is what Rev. Dale Rosenberger said he will miss greatly when he leaves The First Congregational Church of Darien as senior minister.

“What a wonderful community this has been to me and to my wife,” said Rosenberger, a Darien resident. “We’re going to miss Darien, and we’re going to miss the way that people have led us into their lives — body and soul.”

After nine years at the First Congregational Church, and a total of 41 years serving churches, Rosenberger, 66, is retiring and moving to San Clemente, Calif.

His last day at the 600-member church, 14 Brookside Road, is Sept. 20.

Rev. Denise Terry will serve as interim minister while a search committee looks for permanent replacement for Rosenberger.

“Mutual respect”

Out of all the churches Rosenberger has served, he said he considers the The First Congregational Church to be “a happy ending” for him.

He said one reason for that is because of the members.

“This is a really incredible congregation,” he said, “the people in this church and their willingness to listen to my sermons and my leadership.”

He said he doesn’t expect everyone to agree with him. “It’s healthy to have mutual respect for one another, regardless,” he said.

“Some people get mad at me sometimes,” he said. “For the faithful people, you walk together through thick and thin — on days you agree and on days you disagree.”

Church history

Rosenberger said another reason he will miss First Congregational is the church’s “rich history.”

“We were the only church in Darien for over 100 years,” he said. “Darien couldn’t exist as a town until this church was founded.”

The original pastor was Moses Mather, who was there for 65 years, according to Rosenberger.

“He was the one who was pulled out of the pulpit by the British during the Revolutionary War, taken to prison with 50 other people — 25 of whom died,” Rosenberger said.

Mission trips

In the time Rosenberger has been pastor, he has led 12 mission work trips, building homes for the poor.

Each trip first involves raising the funds to go and then, along with about 15 church members, spending about 10 days working alongside the families who are going to occupy the homes.

“Out of those 12 trips, the churches have built 96 homes that families of Latin America are living in,” he said.

Rosenberger said the trips are treated “not just as an expedition of do-gooders building a house. We treat it as our own spiritual pilgrimage, too. There’s something sacramental in laying cinder block and digging trenches.”

He recalled his first trip, in 1987, when there was a war in Nicaragua.

“We were about 100 miles away from the fighting,” he said, adding the group’s safety was ensured and they felt safe during the entire trip.

On another trip, to Guatemala, he recalled working side by side with Kaqchikel Indians, who spoke Spanish.

“On the last day we were dedicating the home, the chief took off his hat and said, ‘We never thought we’d have friends like you.’”

“Everybody’s crying,” said Rosenberger with emotion in his voice, recalling the experience.

Black Lives Matter movement

Rosenberger said shortly after learning of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis in May, he wanted to organize a walk.

“Every child is equally beloved in the eyes of God — every race, male and female, every religion,” he said.

In regard to holding the walk, “We were the first and we wanted to be the first because this church was part of the Underground Railroad. Slaves would hide in the basement of this church,” he said.

He contacted Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson, who agreed to walk with him.

He said he thought he would get 30 people to show up. Instead, 450 turned out, as well as the entire Darien Police Department.

“I stood on those steps, it was just teeming with humanity. I addressed the people,” he said.

Rosenberger continued: “Out of this horrible murder of George Floyd, I’m hoping that God can bring good out of this.”

Related: PHOTOS: Hundreds turn out for Darien’s Cross Walk Sunday

Challenging times

According to Rosenberger, crises and adversity have the potential to bring out the best in people. He pointed to the pandemic as an example.

While many church members continue to attend services virtually, they’ve remained committed to the church, according to Rosenberger.

“Giving has kept up the whole time,” he said.

Additionally, he said the church staff “has pulled in closer together as a team,” throughout this tough time.

“We had to reinvent how the church is run,” he said, adding services are now being held outdoors, on the front lawn. Members can also continue to view services remotely as well.

Another challenging period when the church has shown how they pulled together, according to Rosenberger, is in 2016, when the roof almost caved in.

“We had to vacate for 13 months and worship in our Parish Hall. It was very awkward,” he said. “People never blinked. They said this isn’t a spiritual problem. This is a physical problem. We can solve this.”

The church called on 28 families who gave almost $700,000 towards the roof repair.

“We hear it said often — We’re all in this together,” Rosenberger said.

Need for physical interaction

Rosenberger said social skills are being lost, due to the strong dependence society has on electronic devices.

He added that society makes people feel they must be tuned in all the time, and respond immediately to emails, calls and texts.

“I hope we can modify and even bracket the way it owns us,” he said. “We need to own the phones instead of having them own us.”

Measures he recommends families can take to help tackle this issue is limiting the number of times a day that email is checked. Additionally, he said, “No phones at the dinner table.”

He chuckled, as he pulled out his own cell phone, saying he needs to model that kind of behavior, and added that he doesn’t always check his phone right away when a call comes in.

The next chapter

A native of Michigan, Rosenberger has served at churches in Illinois, Ohio, Colorado, Massachusetts, Ridgefield, and Darien.

The author of three books, he and his wife, Dr. Cecile Windels, a local pediatrician, have three children combined, as well as one grandchild and one on the way.

Once settled into his new home, Rosenberger said he will finally have time for several hobbies, which include working on his 1956 Oldsmobile, writing a hockey blog for the Detroit Red Wings, and brewing beer again.

Community

Since he has announced his retirement, Rosenberger said he’s been receiving letters from many people, saying how much the community has meant to them through the years — “at a time when they’re having strokes or when they’re children are having surgery, or when they have lost their parents.”

“We need community. We crave community— it’s that hunger and thirst to be a part of a people,” he said.

Rosenberger continued: “Human beings are always a work in progress. Churches are always a work in progress. There’s always more to do. I feel like my life and my efforts have resulted in gifts of grace, for which I’m so thankful.”

sfox@darientimes