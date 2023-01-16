Darien schools cuts consultant fees in the proposed budget. Parents worry diversity program will suffer.

DARIEN — Darien schools cut $9,000 from its proposed budget for consulting services in the 2023-24 school year — and some parents said they worried that the cut meant the district's pledge toward a more diverse, equitable and inclusive student body would suffer.

Last year, the district expanded its consulting services for curriculum to hire a diversity consultant. The upcoming proposed $116 million budget set consulting services, which includes DEI, professional development and elementary math instruction, at $84,000 — $9,000 less than this school year.

During last week's budget meeting, assistant superintendent Chris Tranberg said the reduction was "the result of a projection that (he) provided a few years ago related to DEI consultancy.

"We looked at a five-year projection of how those services would be reduced over time as we transition and build the capacity of the staff that we have to be leading that work," he said.

Several individuals brought their concerns about the mention of possible DEI cuts to the Jan. 10 Board of Education meeting, some citing personal experiences in the school district to highlight the importance of such education in classrooms.

Hindley first grader Max Lee, with help from his mother, recounted how two people mocked his physical appearance, a gesture he described as “Chinese eyes.”

“It hurt my feelings because it made me feel like I didn’t belong,” Lee said. “Darien should support DEI to help kids learn that it’s wrong to make kids feel bad just because of their race.”

Parent Armel Jacobs choked up slightly at the podium as she described how, given requests to “show up for this stuff,” she and other parents were “burning out real hard” over the challenge to implement DEI in classrooms.

“My kid has been in (Lee’s) class for the last two years, and she has experienced similar things," Jacobs said. "Her skin is white, but mine isn’t. When I go in there, it’s painfully obvious, and the kids have lots of questions.

“We need help from the top, we need help from you guys so that you can empower the teachers to deal with those scenarios,” she added.

Council of Darien School Parents DEI and outreach chair Diane Urban said it was "disheartening" that DEI did not have its own dedicated budget line, although DEI was listed alongside the same consulting services in the 2022-23 school budget.

Concerns for DEI resurfaced later in the evening as well, as the Board reviewed updates on its strategic plan to foster “a culture that promotes wellness, diversity and inclusion.”

Superintendent Alan Addley directly addressed the public comments, saying he understood the frustration expressed that evening but it was crucial to “stay the course” through the difficult work of DEI.

“I understand some people may not think it’s fast enough, quick enough,” Addley said. “It’s never going to be a quick process, but I applaud those people, and I think we collectively — as a group, as a board and as community members and as a staff — have the courage and professional will and passion to do the work.

“I’m very hopeful that the work of the major committee, the DEI committee of the district, will bring forth powerful recommendations for us to move forward on,” he added.

Board member Kadiatu Lublin also addressed the public’s concerns with her own open question about the status of the district’s DEI progress and resources.

“As we’re in budget season, do we have enough resources built in to continue the work in a meaningful way?” Lublin asked. “This is just a massive topic and undertaking. I certainly don’t have the answers, but I think it behooves us to keep asking the questions.”