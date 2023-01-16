Darien schools cuts consultant fees in the proposed budget. Parents worry diversity program will suffer.

DARIEN — Darien schools cut $9,000 from its proposed budget for consulting services in the 2023-24 school year — and some parents said they worried that the cut meant the district's pledge toward a more diverse, equitable and inclusive student body would suffer.
Last year, the district expanded its consulting services for curriculum to hire a diversity consultant. The upcoming proposed $116 million budget set consulting services, which includes DEI, professional development and elementary math instruction, at $84,000 — $9,000 less than this school year.