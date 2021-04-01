Darien parents torn over vaccinating teens against COVID-19 Susan Shultz April 1, 2021 Updated: April 1, 2021 1:34 p.m.
Kristina Gregory, center, poses with her sons Nathan, 12, left, and Peter, 15, at their home in Darien, Conn., on Wednesday March 31, 2021. Gregory is supportive of getting her sons vaccinated when they are eligible after having a tough journey with COVID a year ago that continues to have lingering effects.
DARIEN — As vaccine opportunities open up for those 16 and over, many Darien parents have voiced support for their children getting vaccinated. Some, however, still express doubt over possible long-term effects.
Darien resident Genie Ball, a cardiothoracic surgery physician assistant at Stamford Hospital, said she has seen enough to make up her mind.