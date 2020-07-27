Darien parents seek donations of school supplies for Family ReEntry

As a community outreach initiative, a small group of Darien parents has worked together to support a school supply drive sponsored by Family ReEntry and the RYASAP Juvenile Review Board.

RYASAP Juvenile Review Board and Family ReEntry programs provide mentoring, support services and restorative justice programs to at-risk youth throughout Fairfield County. One way to help these programs is to ensure these adolescents have the supplies they need to work toward their educational goals.

Organizers say they hope the Darien community can come together and show support for the hard work these organizations and kids are doing. Those organizers include Crystal Hill, Emily Bryan, Patty Bach, Roland Clough and Stacey Tié.

In addition to the drop-off location at Family ReEntry, 75 Washington Ave., Bridgeport, there are other ways to provide support.

Residents can directly donate much needed supplies via an online registry at Target. This helps facilitate easy selection of supplies with shipment directly to Family ReEntry at https://www.target.com/gift-registry/gift/FamilyReEntry2020schoolsupplies.

Additionally, monetary donations can be made through the Family ReEntry's giving website at https://familyreentry.org/giving/

Those who wish to purchase and donate supplies on their own can drop them off Aug. 16 and Aug. 17 at 4 Duffys Lane in Darien.

To learn more about either the RYASAP Juvenile Review Board or the Family ReEntry organizations, visit the websites at https://www.ryasap.org/what-we-do/juvenile-review-board/ and https://familyreentry.org/mentoring/