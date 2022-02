DARIEN — While parents ramp up a push against mask requirements at Darien schools, the administration is asking Gov. Ned Lamont for more direct control around mask-wearing and quarantining policies.

The request, outlined in a Jan. 27 letter addressed to Lamont and other state officials, comes as Lamont asks the state to extend several executive orders past their Feb. 15 expiration date.

One of those executive orders gives state education officials the ability to issue guidance for all Connecticut schools, including around masking.

Now Darien is asking for “greater autonomy and flexibility” to develop its own rules on COVID-19 mitigation strategies. The letter, signed by Superintendent Alan Addley and Board of Education chair David Dineen, references leeway granted by the state earlier in the pandemic, including the power to decide whether or not to contact trace or provide in-school testing.

“This guidance will enable districts, in partnership with their health professional teams, to utilize town and regional COVID-19 metrics in decision-making that best serves the needs of communities, staff and, most of all, their children,” Addley and Dineen wrote.

While Lamont said Tuesday that the statewide mandate could change — based on COVID-19 metrics — in the coming days, for some parents it won’t be soon enough.

During a Jan. 25 school board meeting, some parents criticized the administration for its ongoing mask requirements. Will Bruno, a Darien parent and special education paraprofessional in the district, told board members of the negative effects he has seen masking have on his students.

“They cannot read our facial expressions and learn social cues. They cannot effectively hear us and follow directions. And none of this is their fault,” Bruno said. “Not only is this negatively affecting our students, but as educators, it's troubling to watch our kids suffer and exhausting to have to constantly repeat ourselves and reinforce policies many of us do not support.”

The federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended universal indoor masking in all K-12 schools as an effective tool in combating spread of the virus. They have also responded to some concerns, stating that correctly wearing a mask does not present health risks for children.

Some parents detailed other ways they said their children were harmed by the mask requirements, citing increased academic and socialization problems as well as physical side effects like difficulty breathing during sports.

Darien parent Carolyn Burnes said her 4-year-old son has speech and language obstacles that have been hard to surmount with current mask policies.

“Just like most of the parents speaking tonight, I'm worried that if we don't put an end to these school mandates, it will forever change the way that these kids speak, think, socialize and live,” Burnes said.

When asked if students and teachers should continue to wear masks, Dr Ulysses Wu, chief epidemiologist for Hartford HealthCare, pointed to the science that shows masks work.

“It will be dependent on school districts. It will be dependent on the tenor in that district. Looking at the science standpoint, masks work. Whether it’s worth getting rid of those mask mandates, it remains to be seen,” Wu said.

Dr. Juan Salazar, physician-in-chief for Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, said it might be premature to lift the mask requirements in schools.

“We have to follow the epidemiology. I think the positivity rate is too high and we have too much virus out there still with a very susceptible population, especially with 5- to 11-year-olds where the fully vaccinated is not much more than 40 percent,” Salazar said.

Board members reacted to parent comments during a brief debate around drafting the letter to Lamont, with many saying the testimony was concerning while stopping short of directly endorsing lifting the mask mandate.

But with the fate of statewide masking in flux, at least for the time being, board member David Brown questioned how the board would proceed if Lamont’s administration does decide to extend masking mandates, asking what legal ramifications the district would face should it refuse to comply.

“Things are going to change, formulas are going to change, guidance is going to change,” Brown said. “I think the import we're really talking about is — this should be local control, local decision.”