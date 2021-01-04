Darien parents petition against delayed return to in-person learning

DARIEN — Upset Darien parents have started a petition to “reopen the schools immediately” after the district remained in remote learning the first week of the new year, despite plans to return to a hybrid/in-person model.

Families were notified on New Year’s Eve that the remote learning that began a week before Christmas would continue this week. In the Dec. 31 email, Schools Superintendent Alan Addley said after consultation with district medical advisors and the COVID-19 response team, the return to in-person learning for elementary students and hybrid for secondary would be pushed back from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11.

“As always, the decision to remain in the current remote learning models for an additional five days was made in the collective best interests of our students, families and staff,” Addley said.

The reasons for the week delay were both rising cases in Darien and the surrounding area, reports of holiday travel, and possible holiday delays in testing and result reporting.

“The rush to reopen may actually increase the likelihood of virus spread and decrease the likelihood of returning to school in an in-person model on January 11, 2021,” Addley said in his letter.

As of Dec. 31, Darien counted 183 COVID-19 cases reported for December. This was down from the 203 cases reported in November. December also had the highest number of tests performed of Darien residents since March, with 6,135 tests. In November, 5,505 tests were performed.

In respose to the extended remote learning, a petition was circulated on Jan. 3 by the Facebook group “Teach our Kids. The petition, which had just over 100 signatures by mid-afternoon Monday, was in the form of a letter to Addley and the Board of Education, asking them to “reopen the schools immediately” for in-person learning.

“We are extremely disappointed in the last-minute change to the post-holiday return-to-school plan. It is frustrating both for the lack of data supporting the decision and the email sent Dec. 18 reiterating the intention to return on Jan. 4 to the in-person/hybrid models we were in prior to Dec. 17,” the petition said.

The signers said they were concerned that these types of changes could continue to be made. The objections were several, including claims that data didn’t support the decision, that there’s no evidence COVID-19 is being spread in schools, and that children are suffering educationally and emotionally from virtual learning.

In response to the petition, Board of Education Chairman David Dineen said he understands the disappointment expressed.

“The goal of the district will continue to focus on the health and safety of our students and staff. These decisions are made with the guidance and counsel of our health professionals in town,” Dineen said.

He added that the decisions are not easy, and “yes, there is much data to take into account.”

“We also have to look at the broader picture of how best to manage this, not just the numbers,” he said.

On Monday, Addley said he expects the district to return to the previous hybrid/in-person model on Jan. 11 and will do so if the decision is in agreement with medical and COVID-19 district advisors.

As far as the petition and parents’ concerns, he said he empathizes, and the goal is to have the students return to some form of in-person learning. Addley noted this additional week will help ensure the students return to the previous district format sooner.

Some families and staff have traveled and, upon return, are at higher risk of having been in contact with COVID-positive individuals, despite a negative test to return to Connecticut, Addley said in his letter.

Another week of remote learning allows the “opportunity to fully analyze the current state of COVID in Darien to ensure proper mitigating measures can be put into place before returning to school,” he said.

Addley also encouraged school families to remain vigilant with COVID-19 guidelines this week in avoiding social gatherings and exercising recommended health and safety mitigation strategies.

“The district’s ability to return to in-person learning is contingent upon everyone’s adherence to the guidelines,” Addley said.

Addley said the district would update families this week as to the status of schools reopening.