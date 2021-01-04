Darien parents petition against delayed return to in-person learning

DARIEN — Upset Darien parents have started a petition to “reopen the schools immediately” after the district remained in remote learning the first week of the new year, despite plans to return to a hybrid/in-person model.
Families were notified on New Year’s Eve that the remote learning that began a week before Christmas would continue this week. In the Dec. 31 email, Schools Superintendent Alan Addley said after consultation with district medical advisors and the COVID-19 response team, the return to in-person learning for elementary students and hybrid for secondary would be pushed back from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11.