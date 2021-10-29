Darien parents criticized the district's strategic plan. School board members pushed back.

DARIEN — Board members pushed back against parental criticism of the district’s new five-year strategic plan — which would include an additional emphasis on diversity and inclusion — during a board meeting Tuesday.
Parents who spoke during public comments said they were worried the 2021-26 blueprint would lead to a decrease in high-quality education. But board members Tuesday denied the point of the comments and disputed rumors that school officials would sacrifice high-quality education and remove rigorous coursework to make space for additional diversity curriculum.