DARIEN — Parents continued to voice both opposition and support for several hot-button items in the school board’s proposed budget, debating Open Choice and the administration’s choice of a diversity consultant.

Members of the Representative Town Meeting’s education and finance committees also offered their own feedback about the budget. Approval of the budget will ultimately go through the RTM.

Chair David Dineen started the Tuesday meeting by saying parents and community members should “stay away from social media,” citing a lack of correct information on issues including the Open Choice program.

“Social media has a lot of misinformation out there and wrong information out there and it just adds to the confusion,” Dineen said. “We understand there are a lot of questions and a lot of information that's needed and we're ready, willing and able to answer those questions and provide that information.”

A website called “Open Choice Wrong Choice” includes a petition to stop the program from coming to Darien and refers to it as a “Hartford” initiative, which some parents echoed during Tuesday’s public comments.

Other parents expressed frustration with that framing.

“It’s a Connecticut program, it is one that has been working for Connecticut schoolchildren for 25 years,” parent Susie Flaherty said. “I encourage you not to be concerned about which student might be selected to the Open Choice lottery. Fear about whom we might end up with from outside our community, whomever they may be, is what got us here in the first place....Open Choice is not the first step to regionalization.”

Beth Lane, a co-vice chair of the RTM’s finance committee, said the committee is “generally in favor” of the Open Choice program, viewing it as sound from a financial standpoint.

Currently, the state provides $3,000 to the district for each Open Choice student it accepts. Lane noted that the cost of desks, utilities and teacher salaries in Darien schools are fixed. Students from other districts should not cost the district additional money unless a new class section needs to be added, she said, which school officials have said will not happen.

The committee’s main concern with the budget is the addition of 10.7 additional full-time employees including a new special education bus driver and a Mandarin teacher for Middlesex Middle School, she said. She also questioned the position of a groundskeeper for districtwide campus maintenance.

Diversity consultant

Parents also spoke about Ken Shelton, who has been hired as the district’s diversity consultant. Shelton is currently based out of California but has made some visits to Darien in the past few months.

The proposed 2022-23 budget includes $45,000 to pay a diversity consultant for services next year, including on-site visits and virtual meetings. Shelton has already been conducting diversity work for the district separate to next year’s proposal.

Those opposing Shelton have questioned his location, with an ongoing discussion about whether or not Shelton is poised to address Darien problems from California.

But other community members said location should not matter when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion work.

“It seems like Darien does have a problem and it's not anti-Semitism, it's not racism, it's not classism that I'm talking about it. It's inhospitality, which is a major problem,” parent Dan Guller said. “Our town has a reputation of being unfriendly to outsiders. And I hear it in criticism of Ken Shelton, called California's Ken Shelton earlier this evening; I hear it in criticism of Open Choice which we heard this evening as Hartford's Open Choice.”

Genius hour

Board members also discussed a proposal for Middlesex Middle School called “Genius Hour,” which would give middle-schoolers the chance to carry out a research project on anything that interests them during their flex time.

Assistant superintendent Christopher Tranberg described the program as “authentic and student-generated” inquiry-based learning.

Board member Tara Wurm questioned if the program would cause students more stress and more work.

“We are in a time when a lot of remediation is still needed,” Wurm said. “To now be giving the students something else, even if it is something they're passionate about— is this necessarily the time and has anyone asked the students?”

From analysis of similar programs, Tranberg said students typically respond well to the idea of independent passion projects.

“My experience with it is I know it's a reason why kids want to come to school that day. ...And the analysis that we had done at one point was it was the day of the week of lowest absences in a school,” Tramberg said. “And also the fewest visits to the nurse's office.”

