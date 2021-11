DARIEN — With a decade of service as Darien’s first selectman under her belt, Jayme Stevenson is looking forward to the future.

She can finally become re-acquainted with her kitchen, Stevenson said. She can spend time with her five children and two grandchildren — one of them a newborn. For the past few months, in a brand-new venture for her, she has been involved with a health technology startup.

And though Stevenson hasn’t yet ruled out another stab at political involvement — “I’m not foreclosing an opportunity to add value”— she wants to practice what she preaches: term limits.

Stevenson, who announced the end of her run as the town’s top official this past summer, will officially step down on Nov. 8 after five terms. Come Monday, she ushers in her successor, fellow Republican Monica McNally.

“I’m melancholy, but it’s right. I believe that change is good,” Stevenson said in an interview. “New ideas, fresh new ideas. People bringing in new energy is fantastic. I feel nothing but pride and joy.”

Stevenson boasts an impressive slate of accomplishments from the past 10 years, including guiding Darien through several major storms and, most recently, weathering the COVID-19 pandemic.

She also prides herself on other successes: hiring and retaining quality staff members, acquiring nearly 22 acres of open space, developing flood mitigation strategies and increasingly representing Darien at the regional and state level.

Formerly a bond analyst and executive with the credit-rating agency Standard & Poor’s — now S&P Global Ratings — Stevenson moved with her husband to Darien in 1991 after the birth of their first child.

She said she had never envisioned working in local government. But in 2009, fellow selectman candidates Jerry Nielson and David Campbell — who was Stevenson’s predecessor as First Selectman— convinced her she was the person for the job, as a parent of five who had become deeply involved in the school and several nonprofit organizations in the area.

Stevenson spent her first two years on the Board of Selectman shadowing Campbell and learning the ropes, she said.

“It was so interesting to me, this new business of local government,” Stevenson said. “It’s all the things that touch your everyday life. People oftentimes get really caught up in the national political scene. But your schools, the cleanliness and safety of your parks and beaches, the success of your small businesses, how quickly your roads get plowed in the winter ... those are so deeply personal. That’s what I love — helping to solve the everyday problems of the people that I adore.”

Once elected to the town’s top position in 2011, she became invested in long-term infrastructure projects — part of the reason, she said, that she kept running for the job in four additional elections.

“One two-year term goes in a nanosecond,” Stevenson said. “There was just always more to do. I felt that I had the right skillset to be able to help shepherd, and to help lead the team.”

A particularly difficult challenge, along with several storms and resulting flood damage, was COVID-19. Stevenson said she prided herself on communicating to the public, with weekly messages about where the town stood on case numbers and vaccination rates.

Darien had to find its own testing site, since the state’s help was reserved for other cities, Stevenson said. And she said she worked hard to alleviate the fear and anger surrounding many of the mandates that were handed down from the governor’s office.

“The greatest lesson that I’ve learned during the pandemic is from an intensely human perspective,” Stevenson said. “It’s very difficult to manage fear, and COVID brought out this sort of primal fear in people that we in government really had to try and help people through. I found that difficult, fascinating, a tremendous challenge.”

Moving forward, Stevenson says Darien will have to identify the impacts of future climate change and make big policy decisions about how to mitigate storm damage. She said she is concerned about the imposition of state zoning regulations, which open up the possibility of multi-family housing units that she said Darienites should have total decision-making control over.

But the newly-elected officials are capable of guiding Darien through those decisions, Stevenson said.

And after 10 years, it’s nearly impossible to sum up her own tenure in one word.

Instead: “It’s been the privilege of a lifetime,” Stevenson said.