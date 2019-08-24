Darien organizations to host Family Dinner Day

The Thriving Youth Task Force, the Darien YMCA, The Community Fund of Darien & the Darien Youth Commission are hosting a family dinner to celebrate “Family Dinner Day,” a national initiative spearheaded by CASA (the National Center for Addiction and Substance Abuse at Columbia University). Family Dinner Day will take place in Darien on Friday, Sept. 20, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Darien YMCA. The free event includes dinner, swimming, open gym, arts and crafts, games, goodie bags and an evening of fun for the whole family. Space is limited so reservations are required. This event is open to all, but the focus is on families with preschool through elementary school aged children.

For additional information regarding the importance of Family Day Dinner, visit https://www.casafamilyday.org.

To RSVP (deadline is 9/18), simply e-mail youthcommission@darienct.gov. Please put “Family Day Dinner” in the subject line. In the body of the email, please include family name and number (and names) of family members attending. An acknowledgement of receipt of your reservation will be e-mailed back to you. For additional information, contact Alicia Sillars (asillars@darienct.gov).