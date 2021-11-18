Darien officials tell daycare developer to try again after proposal prompts concerns over traffic

DARIEN — Developers for a new 152-student daycare center proposed for the Noroton Heights Shopping Center were told to come back with an updated traffic plan after Planning and Zoning members expressed concern that the development would add to congested roads in the area.
The proposed facility, a franchise of early childhood education provider The Goddard School, would be at 346 Heights Road at the cornermost spot of the Noroton Height shopping mall at the intersection of Hollow Tree Ridge Road and Heights Road.