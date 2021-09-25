Darien officials respond to incidents of racism and discrimination at the high school

DARIEN — School and town officials are calling for the community to create a more welcoming environment after they said several sexist, homophobic, and discriminatory incidents recently took place in schools.
A joint statement was released Friday by Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson, Board of Education Chair David Dineen, Superintendent of Schools Alan Addley and Police Chief Donald Anderson. The statement begins by outlining the specific acts of discrimination, which they called “very disturbing and unacceptable.”