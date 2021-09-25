Darien officials respond to incidents of racism and discrimination at the high school

DARIEN — School and town officials are calling for the community to create a more welcoming environment after they said several sexist, homophobic, and discriminatory incidents recently took place in schools.

A joint statement was released Friday by Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson, Board of Education Chair David Dineen, Superintendent of Schools Alan Addley and Police Chief Donald Anderson. The statement begins by outlining the specific acts of discrimination, which they called “very disturbing and unacceptable.”

“This week has been particularly challenging and disappointing for our school community,” officials said in the statement.

The most recent incidents include an anti-Semetic comment posted to social media and graffiti found in a high school boys’ bathroom that objectified women and threatened those who identify as gay.

These incidents were all reported to the Darien Police Department, and the district administration are also investigating, officials said.

“The incidents do not represent the values of our student body, school district or town, and the message for those involved remains unequivocal; there is no place for sentiments of hate, bigotry, anti-Semitism, or religious discrimination of any kind in our schools or community,” officials said.

Recent efforts to address such topics were outlined in the statement. These efforts include collaboration with the National Conference for Community and Justice and the Anti-Defamation League, and an updated strategic plan for the school district that identifies equity, diversity and inclusion as a goal.

“However these are complex societal issues and not simply school issues,” officials said. “As educators, parents and community members, it is important that we collectively serve as role models for our children, providing guidance and education on issues of diversity, prejudice, and inclusion,” officials said.

They cautioned the diversity, equity and inclusion work will take time and asked for people to take action now.

“This begins with our own actions when we witness events that marginalize others,” they wrote. “Standing up in the face of adversity is challenging for adults and children alike; however opening the dialogue and engaging in difficult conversations are not obstacles to be avoided if we are going to make the changes needed for all to feel welcome in Darien as members or visitors to our great town.”

They recognized the district is trying to do more to prepare students for the diverse world, something Darien High School alumni have said needs improvement.

“Moving forward, the district will continue to look for new ways to partner with parents, members of the Darien community and/or outside agencies to assist us in addressing these complex issues in order to ensure a respectful and safe learning environment for all our students,” officials said.