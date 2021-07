DARIEN — Town property on Edgerton Street — the former home to the since-razed senior center — may soon be getting a makeover.

Public Works Director Ed Gentile Jr., at a Planning and Zoning Commission public meeting Tuesday, presented plans for the open area at 30 Edgerton St. to be leveled off, including filling and grading; removal of paved surfaces and establishment of grass areas.

When the commission closed the hearing, Chair Stephen Olvany said to expect a decision within a couple weeks.

Gentile said the town plans to “clean up the area so residents can use it as open space.”

There are no other uses planned for the site at this time, according to Gentile, and, if anything were to be considered, town officials would “engage the neighbors and the community” prior to any action.

Gentile said plans call for bringing in some 5,000 cubic yards of fill. The project, if approved, would take two to three months to complete.

First Selectman Jayme Stevenson said the passive open space is important in that area, especially considering all the development occurring now and in the future in Noroton Heights.

“We want to let people use this passively ... and make the area safe,” Stevenson said.

The location was once home to the Hollow Tree Elementary School until the early 1980s. The site then housed the senior center until the opening of the Mather Center in 2014. The old senior center building was razed in 2016.

Since that time, Gentile said the site has remained “roughly graded and in a state that cannot be easily maintained.” He said that public works does cut the grass in more level areas.

There are sidewalks, walls, stairs and paving that will be removed. The roadway that connects Edgerton Street to The Cottage in Darien and to Middlesex Middle School will remain, as will both parking lots.

