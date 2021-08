DARIEN — No townwide mask mandate will be issued at this time, according to town officials.

First Selectman Jayme Stevenson said, while all town employees and visitors to Town Hall are required to wear a face mask regardless of vaccination status, she does not yet see the need for a townwide mandate.

“Any decisions to do so will be after careful consultation with our health director should cases rise significantly,” Stevenson said. “That is not the case at this time.”

“At this point in time, I see no need for a townwide mask mandate due to high vaccination rates and relatively low illness rates,” town Health Director David Knauf said.

Local businesses are free to impose whatever rules they wish to for their place of business, Stevenson said.

The town, on its Facebook page, earlier this week stated that Fairfield County is now an area of substantial transmission of COVID-19 virus and the face mask mandate was being reinstated. Signs calling for face masks to be worn are back in place, and extra masks are available at Town Hall as people get used to the reinstatement of the mandate.

The mandate comes as schools continue plans to have students wear masks in class this fall since the state Department of Public Health requirements remain in place.

“Given Fairfield County is now known to be in a state of significant transmission, out of an abundance of caution, we are reinstituting a required mask policy for people coming into town hall and for employees in public spaces regardless of vaccine status,” Stevenson said.

According to the CDC, Stevenson said the nature of the delta variant, the most prevalent variant at this time, is that even those who are vaccinated can get and spread COVID.

“The good news is that the CDC also states that those who are vaccinated who do acquire COVID should have less severe symptoms,” she said. “We are being cautious in our decision making at this time to make sure we keep everyone ... public and employees as well ... as safe as possible.”

Stevenson said officials are finalizing policies for meetings, which will likely require masks for in-person meetings.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com