DARIEN — In the wake of recent tragedies in Darien, the town is offering a mental health first aid training course to teach residents how to respond to those experiencing distress.

In a memo, the town said the eight-hour course will “help individuals and communities better understand mental health issues and respond accordingly to others who may be experiencing distress.”

The course, which can be done in a single day or over two days, is set for early June.

Led by Dawn Roy, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker with a background in trauma treatment, the interactive course promises to give residents “key skills” to help someone who is experiencing a mental health crisis.

“Like CPR training helps a non-medical professional assist an individual following a heart attack, Mental Health First Aid training helps an individual who doesn’t have clinical training assist someone experiencing a mental health crisis,” the town memo reads.

The sessions will provide context on the national rate of mental disorders, help residents spot potential warning signs in common disorders and outlines a five-step action plan to help people in crisis.

“We are a town that prides itself on ‘neighbor helping neighbor,’” First Selectman Monica McNally said in an email. “By offering Mental Health First Aid training to members of the general public, we are able to add another valuable layer of support within Darien.”

The course will be held as a full session from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 5. Another session will be broken up into two days from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 8 and 9. Both sessions will be at the Darien EMS Post 53 building on Ledge Road.

Around 30 spots are open to the general public, school personnel, nurses, educators and community leaders. Attendees will receive a three-year certification in Mental Health First Aid.