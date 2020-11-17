Darien nonprofits collaborate to create ‘Mission: Positive!’

DARIEN — During this time when residents are practicing social distancing and looking for fun, safe activities to keep busy and engaged, members of Darien’s Human Services Planning Council and the Thriving Youth Task Force recently brainstormed the idea of creating a shared community resource to gather residents’ favorite ideas for fun, relaxation and family time.

Those efforts resulted in “Mission: Positive!” — a list of pandemic-safe and entertaining family activities, holiday celebration and craft inspiration, book and playlist recommendations and much more! The Community Fund of Darien, which convenes HSPC and TYTF, will host the resource on its website under the “Community” tab.

Residents are invited to submit via the website their ideas and recommendations, which will be reviewed by a panel of volunteers to ensure that they are COVID-19 safe, socially distant, appropriate for all ages and contribute to positive youth development.

Categories include activities, adventures, family fun, game night, good reads, holiday traditions, must-see tv, new to town, party ideas, playlists and positive vibes.

With the holidays around the corner and many plans being reimagined due to the pandemic, families have an opportunity to come together and make the best of an uncertain and ever-changing situation. Mission: Positive! hopes to help inspire our community to create new traditions and memories that will last a lifetime.

The Community Fund of Darien initiates solutions, builds collaborations, and implements and supports programs to strengthen youth, adults and families for lasting and positive impact in Darien, Norwalk and Stamford. Since its founding in 1951, TCF has distributed over $20 million to local nonprofit organizations and community initiatives.

The Thriving Youth Task Force, which is convened by The Community Fund of Darien, was created in 2008. The TYTF brings together leadership from the town, the public schools, parent organizations and social service organizations that work with youth and parents to identify issues affecting the youth of Darien.The TYTF members have provided insight and guidance for The Community Fund’s nationally recognized “06820” campaign to reduce binge drinking among adolescents in Darien.

Each month, the Human Services Planning Council (HSPC), an organization sponsored by The Community Fund of Darien, brings together local nonprofit, government and education leaders to discuss, and develop plans to address, social service needs in Darien. Over the years, through leadership, collaboration and cooperation, the Council has established many services including Aging in Place in Darien, CARE Darien, Safe Rides and the Youth Commission.