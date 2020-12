DARIEN — Though the Community Fund of Darien is launching similar funds in Norwalk and Stamford to support those in need, that doesn’t mean it hasn’t already been active in those communities.

Despite its name, only a small percentage of donations raised by The Community Fund of Darien actually remains that town.

Approximately 95 percent of the nonprofit organization’s funding serves agencies in Norwalk and Stamford, with 52 percent invested in Stamford and Norwalk health and human services organizations focused on basic needs, youth success, workforce development and community health in 2019-2020.

To better serve its donors, The Community Fund of Darien is launching The Stamford Fund and The Norwalk Fund, which restricts its contributions to investments in nonprofits serving those towns.

Donations to each fund stay in those specific towns, while benefiting from TCF’s 70-years of experience, knowledge, relationships, due diligence and the collective impact of donor gifts to nonprofit agencies.

Each organization funded by The Community Fund of Darien is thoroughly vetted by its small staff and more than 60 trained community volunteers to ensure that donor contributions are allocated effectively with targeted impact, and recipient organizations are reviewed throughout the year for progress.

By investing in effective programs and organizations that promote equity and provide long-term support for all local residents, TCF strengthens the entire community.

“For 70 years, The Community Fund of Darien has partnered with our donors to improve the lives of residents in Stamford, Norwalk and Darien,” said Janet King, executive director of TCF.

King said that establishing the specific town funds “gives donors the added benefit of designating their gifts to a specific town, making a difference in their very own neighborhood.”

Just one gift to The Community Fund of Darien’s Stamford Fund benefits multiple nonprofit organizations in Stamford, including Abilis, Building One Community, Americares, Inspirica, Laurel House and Future Five. To learn more or to make a donation to the Stamford or the Norwalk Fund, please visit www.communityfunddarien.org or email info@communityfunddarien.org.

The Community Fund of Darien (TCF) initiates solutions, builds collaborations, and implements and supports programs to strengthen youth, adults and families for lasting and positive impact in Darien, Norwalk and Stamford. Since its founding in 1951, TCF has distributed over $20 million to local nonprofit organizations and community initiatives. More information can be found at www.communityfunddarien.org.