DARIEN — As national inflation rates soar, one Darien-based nonprofit says it is seeing its clients’ need for assistance also rising to all-time highs.

In March, U.S inflation rates rose 8.5 percent from last year, the largest 12-month increase in nearly three decades. That was due, in part, to jumps in food costs, along with high gas prices and rental expenses, according to the latest report released this week by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

And those increased costs have caused a surge in the number of residents now seeking help just to survive, said Nancy Coughlin, CEO of the nonprofit Person To Person.

“March was our record highest month ever, even beyond what we were seeing during the pandemic,” Coughlin said. “Need right now is as high as it's ever been in our history. And the people that we're seeing right now are the people who, coming into the pandemic, were really struggling.”

Person To Person runs food pantries out of Darien, Stamford and Norwalk and provides a number of services including a rental assistance fund to aid those struggling to get by in lower Fairfield County.

Coughlin said many of the organization’s clients, going into the pandemic, already had a precarious financial situation: Many were gig workers or undocumented without a steady source of income.

Couple that now with explosions in costs at the grocery store and gas station — along with an expensive post-pandemic housing market — and people are in many ways worse off than they were at the height of the pandemic, Coughlin said.

The organization has provided about $1 million per year over the past two years, Coughlin said. Before the pandemic, annual aid amounted to around $350,000 yearly.

“Quite frankly, if we had more resources, we could easily give out two or three times that amount,” Coughlin said. “There’s really huge demand.”

The organization’s current food assistance rates outstrip even the height of the organization’s COVID-19 response. In March 2020, Person To Person had 2,100 food orders; in 2021, that number was 3,002. In March 2022, it was at 3,013.

High food costs affect families who do not have cushions in their budget to help absorb some of that sticker shock, Coughlin said. To help offset this, the organization does what it can to provide nutritious pantry staples to families, along with fresh vegetables, dairy products and meat.

Surging grocery costs will have a number of side effects, Coughlin said. She said it forces people to eat less healthy food, which can then impact their long-term health, increasing the likelihood of diabetes, obesity and chronic heart disease — and ultimately increasing medical costs.

The organization also provides funding through its rental assistance program to help offset some housing costs — highly needed after the statewide moratorium on evictions lifted.

According to the organization’s statistics, it saw a 20 percent jump in casework interviews in a single month, from February 2022 to March 2022. The number of financial grants awarded jumped 27 percent in the same month, with most of the funding going toward rental aid.

While they lasted, federal stimulus programs helped alleviate the problem, Coughlin said.

But now those are over, for the most part.

Coughlin said there are some bright spots — the federal food stamps program was cost-adjusted to meet market rates for the first time in years, for example. She points to food stamps as a boon to people in need of assistance and a viable economic tool with multiplier effects.

Yet inflation continues to be a major player in an ongoing economic crisis, Coughlin said, one that may not be over anytime soon.

“I think a lot of people feel we've taken off our masks — but the numbers of people that we’re still serving have not gone down,” Coughlin said. “And now we’re trending up again. So it is a spike and it is a crisis.”